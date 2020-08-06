Bryan Cranston on Returning as Walt for ‘Better Call Saul’: “I’d Do It in a Second”

–

Better Call Saul has had absolutely no trouble making a huge impression since its launch in 2015, even without appearances from Breaking Bad leads Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul). This year alone, the spin-off series scooped up five Emmy nominations including one for Outstanding Drama Series. However, even after five successful seasons, we’re still wondering if the day will ever come when we’ll see Walt and Jesse pop up on the show, especially now that there’s only one more season to go.

While doing some interviews for his upcoming Disney+ release, The One and Only Ivan, Cranston took a moment to address whether or not he’ll ever get involved in Better Call Saul as a director. Here’s what he said:

“I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available. But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show.”

As for reprising the role of Walt, Cranston is game but it’s not his decision to make:

“I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

Keep an eye out for more from Cranston as we near the August 21st debut of The One and Only Ivan. And if you’re craving more Better Call Saul content right now, boy do we have you covered in that department. In fact, we did a Collider Connected interview with Gilligan during which he expressed similar enthusiasm about getting Cranston involved:

“I’d love to have Bryan direct an episode. I got to write an episode [of Breaking Bad] that Bryan directed and I was on set with him every day, and it was a wonderful experience. He’s a magnificent director. He’s one of the few directors who has a facility for the lightest comedy and the darkest drama. He’s remarkable.”

For more Better Call Saul coverage, be sure to click here for our Collider Connected interview with Rhea Seehorn and here for the episode with Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.