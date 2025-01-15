Although it may have stuttered upon its entry to the theatrical circuit, it still hasn't taken long for the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man from director Michael Gracey to hit its first financial milestone. After its first weekend in US theaters, combined with two weeks in overseas markets, Better Man has officially surpassed the $10 million mark globally. Currently sitting on $11.3 million - made up almost entirely from ticket sales in the UK - Better Man failed to quite make the splash it might've hoped for on its US opening weekend. The movie struggled to match the financial hauls of the likes of Gladiator II, The Brutalist, and The Last Showgirl, missing out on the weekend's top 10 by $500,000.

Achieving an impressive Rotten Tomatoes critical score of 88% and an even better audience rating of 94%, Better Man's positive word-of-mouth may hopefully increase its standing at the box office, with the movie's reported $110 million budget looking, thus far, to be miles out of reach. Better Man's fight for ticket sales is made even harder considering the strong competition it currently faces from the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Wicked.

'Better Man' Says "Let Me Entertain You"

Told through his own words via narration, Better Man unpacks the wild life of Williams as his rise to musical superstardom became fraught with the demons intense pressure can create. Featuring a selection of fantastic musical numbers, from a one-take dance through London's Regent Street to a tear-jerking final ode to Frank Sinatra, Better Man is both a sing-a-long extravaganza and an emotionally demanding heartstring-tugger. The film pulls no punches in its exploration of the mental health and addiction issues Williams struggled with at a terribly young age, using the central premise of his being played by a monkey to perfect effect in representing a unique story. In Matthew Donato's review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"And yet, Better Man has a reckless sincerity about what Williams is willing to show. Everything between Williams and his grandma Betty is primed to devastate audiences, especially if you know "Nan's Song." There's an energetic celebration as Take That leads the entirety of Picadilly Circus on a gran-humping, storefront takeover music video set to "Rock DJ." "Better Man is in a category of successful biopic dramatizations all unto itself. Robbie Williams capitalizes on a concept no musician can duplicate and chooses the correct collaborator in Gracey. Entertainment is never that of gazing at a freakshow — Chimp Williams isn't some mascot or heckle-worthy hail mary. Gracey sustains an unhinged authenticity about Better Man, which is a testament to the dominating story that makes us care less about the absurdity of Robbie Williams as a monkey with the rawest, snowiest nose in the UK."

Better Man is in theaters now.

7 10 Better Man Directed by Michael Gracey, Better Man explores the life and career of singer Robbie Williams through his own eyes. Release Date December 25, 2024 Director Michael Gracey Cast robbie williams , Jonno Davies , Steve Pemberton , Alison Steadman , Damon Herriman , Anthony Hayes , Kate Mulvany Writers Michael Gracey , Oliver Cole , Simon Gleeson Studio(s) Footloose Productions , Zero Gravity Management , Jumpy Cow Pictures , Showman , Rocket Science Distributor(s) Roadshow Films Expand

