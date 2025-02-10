After flopping at the box office yet finding favor among critics, Robbie Williams’ musical biopic Better Man brings you fantastic news in 4K. We’ve learned that the 2024 film has officially gotten a physical release date, arriving to purchase or rent on digital starting tomorrow, February 11, 2025, from Paramount Home Entertainment. Similarly, it will come in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray combo as part of the Paramount Presents line on Tuesday, May 13 and will also be available on DVD.

In more detail, anyone who purchases Better Man on digital or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 45 minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus content. Fans will see director Michael Gracey and star Williams providing an in-depth look behind the vision and production of the film with additional insight from the cast and crew. There’s also the Oscar-nominated team behind the spectacular visual effects, delving into the process of using cutting-edge technology to bring the masterpiece to life.

Directed by the outstanding Gracey, Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers ever. The pic is uniquely told from Williams’ perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit while following his journey from childhood to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

‘Better Man’ Sizzles from Start to Finish

Image via Paramount Pictures

On August 30, 2024, Better Man premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival and later hit U.S. theaters on Christmas Day. It was well-received by critics worldwide, earning 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive audience score of 90%. The biographical movie has also received a couple of laudable accolades, including winning nine AACTA Awards and getting nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards, 78th British Academy Film Awards, 23rd Visual Effects Society Awards and 97th Academy Awards.

In addition to directing, Gracey produced Better Man alongside Paul Currie, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Craig McMahon, and Jules Daly. He was also among the writers, including Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole. As for the remarkable stars of the biopic, Williams starred as himself, Jonno Davies portrayed the music icon, Steve Pemberton played Robbie’s father, Peter, and Alison Steadman was his grandmother, Betty.

Better Man will be available to rent or purchase on digital tomorrow.