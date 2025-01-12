The wildly original Robbie Williams biopic — or musical fantasy, if you want to be more accurate — Better Man, directed by The Greatest Showman's director Michael Gracey, expanded its domestic release this weekend to 1,291 locations. However, despite the passionate fanbase of the British pop superstar and rave reviews from critics, the opening numbers have left some wondering if the film will find its wings in the weeks to come. However, it only brought in a modest $1.05 million, leaving some wondering if the movie will find Freedom or stay stuck in the shadows. The film has a total of $1.15 million banked to date, which has to be a disappointment for a $110 million movie.

The film tells a more fantastical version of Williams' life, his rise and fall and how he came to become one of Britain's most beloved entertainers. Williams himself is featured in the film as the voice of, well, himself, while actor Jonno Davies performs as a motion-capture stand-in as Williams is portrayed as a chimpanzee throughout the film, in case we forgot to mention that. The cast also includes Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, and Kate Mulvany.

Is 'Better Man' Worth Seeing?

The film has an 87% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 94% rating from audience members, which makes the film's box office struggles so difficult to process. Collider's Matthew Donato reviewed the movie and hailed its originality, its remarkable special effects and its vibrant musical numbers:

And yet, Better Man has a reckless sincerity about what Williams is willing to show. Everything between Williams and his grandma Betty is primed to devastate audiences, especially if you know "Nan's Song." There's an energetic celebration as Take That leads the entirety of Picadilly Circus on a gran-humping, storefront takeover music video set to "Rock DJ." Better Man is in a category of successful biopic dramatizations all unto itself. Robbie Williams capitalizes on a concept no musician can duplicate and chooses the correct collaborator in Gracey. Entertainment is never that of gazing at a freakshow — Chimp Williams isn't some mascot or heckle-worthy hail mary. Gracey sustains an unhinged authenticity about Better Man, which is a testament to the dominating story that makes us care less about the absurdity of Robbie Williams as a monkey with the rawest, snowiest nose in the UK.

Better Man is playing in theaters now, and be sure to catch our interviews with Robbie Williams and director Michael Gracey.

