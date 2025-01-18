For the executives at Paramount Pictures who purchased Better Man's theatrical rights for $25 million, the whole CGI monkey thing was certainly going to be a tough sell. As it turned out, the anthropomorphic monkey protagonist was less perplexing than the one question ringing through most American audiences' heads: Who the hell is Robbie Williams? The film, about the British pop star's meteoric rise and fall and battle with his personal demons, makes it clear from its trailer that you'll be watching Williams as a monkey for an inexplicable reason. The sheer peculiarity of this gimmick failed to draw a mass audience to theaters, as Better Man opened to a paltry $1 million on over 1,200 screens in the United States. Although it is a joyous and thoughtful portrait of fame and insecurity, we can't be too shocked by the film's lack of mainstream appeal.

'Better Man' Lacks the Brand Recognition of Other Music Biopics

With a $110 million budget, Michael Gracey's new film is not attracting the recent wave of enthusiasm over music biopics. In this day and age, brand recognition is everything, and that applies to the subject of music biopics. Better Man is Gracey's long-awaited narrative follow-up to The Greatest Showman, which became a surprise word-of-mouth hit and cultural phenomenon in late 2017 and through early 2018. Using his cachet from the Hugh Jackman-led musical's popularity, Gracey signed on for a bold swing of a film that devolved into an esoteric curio. Based on his own life story, Better Man follows Robbie Williams (who voices his mo-cap monkey performed by Jonno Davies), from his adolescent fame as a member of the pop group Take That to his successful but complicated solo act, as he grapples with his distant relationship with his father, Peter (Steve Pemberton), and overbearing self-consciousness and alienation from the world, which serves as the impetus his interpretation as a monkey.

In an ideal world, it shouldn't matter that the average American viewer is oblivious to Williams and his widespread popularity across the Atlantic. Anyone with a heart and soul can enjoy Better Man, an inventive spin on the oft-cliche-riddled music biopic genre that carefully examines its subject. However, Paramount learned that, although they weren't releasing an IP-driven blockbuster, recognizable properties (in this case, music artists) drive a mass audience to theaters. While the critical response to Bohemian Rhapsody and last year's Bob Marley: One Love was muted compared to Better Man, American audiences are well aware of Queen and Freddie Mercury and Bob Marley. A film currently sharing theater space with Better Man is a more traditional (but not without its subversive qualities) biopic, A Complete Unknown. Even for younger viewers indifferent toward Bob Dylan, there is an innate draw to watching Timothée Chalamet on screen and not an inexplicable CGI monkey. As popular as The Greatest Showman was, without Hugh Jackman's face on a poster, Michael Gracey's name alone doesn't put butts in seats.

The Peculiar Nature of 'Better Man' Scared Away a Mass Audience