The musical biopic has not been the most inventive subgenre in recent years. Although the odd standout like Rocketman has taken a different approach, such movies tend to follow the same beats and end on the same note. So next to them, it's not surprising that the most talked-about aspect of the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, is that Williams is played by a CGI monkey. On the surface, this sounds like a ludicrous concept. But, the use of a monkey as the star of the film actually works on many levels, as one of the most thoughtful and insightful biopic portrayals.

The initial inspiration for Williams to be represented by a monkey came from director Michael Gracey’s interviews with the singer. Gracey recorded his conversations with Williams over the course of eighteen months, and repeatedly, Williams referred to himself as a performing monkey. Gracey figured the best way to accurately portray the musician was to show him as he sees himself — different from everyone else, and unevolved. The monkey allows the audience to distance themselves from Williams’ well-known perceived persona and to see him more for his inner workings.

Robbie Williams Always Saw Himself as a Performing Monkey

Image via Paramount Pictures

Better Man makes it easy for the audience to accept that Robbie Williams is being played by a CGI monkey. Of course, it’s a bit jarring at first to see this little monkey on screen when everyone else is human. It goes unmentioned, and everyone in his world just takes him as he is. Once the film settles in, the monkey is only as distracting as another actor would be in the role, inevitably having his likeness compared to that of Williams. Actor Jonno Davies wears a mo-cap suit to play the monkey Robbie Williams, and captures his character's essence just as well, if not better, than any typical actor would. And let’s face it, we’ve all seen enough standard musical biopics to last a lifetime, allowing this fresh take to be more than welcomed.

By using a monkey to represent Robbie Williams, Better Man allows for a greater insight into the singer’s mental state. The film seamlessly uses CGI imagery as a metaphorical representation of what’s going on inside his head. Because the fantastical element of the monkey is there from the start, these CGI dream-like sequences fit into the tone of the film without effort. Williams’ rage and self-doubt are emphasized by showing monkeys in various emotional states, as he internally falls to pieces. The many voices in Williams’ head and his anxiety, and his depression, are all brought to life and represented in a physical, animal form.

The monkey heightens Williams’ highs and lows, connecting to a more primal portrayal of the singer. He’s not just a performing monkey, but during his youth, he’s got about as much self-control as an animal. Every emotion feels more raw and angry, and it’s easier to sympathize with how he spirals during his lowest points. He almost feels like he’s in a feral state when he’s at his wildest and most unhinged. And during his high points, the monkey also emphasizes what made Williams a star in the first place — his playful cheekiness.

The Monkey Emphasizes the Mental Health Struggles Robbie Williams Has Faced

Close

The most poignant aspect of having Robbie Williams portrayed by a monkey, is that in the finale, when you’d expect him to morph into a human, he doesn’t. The way the narrative develops and brings us to present-day Robbie gives off the feeling of a classic triumph over adversity story, with the “adversity” being the singer’s struggle with his mental health and addiction. Because of this structure, you would be forgiven for thinking that by the end of the film, CGI monkey Robbie Williams would transform into a human during his final performance. The fact that he remains as the monkey throughout the entire film is a meaningful commentary on his struggle.

By remaining a monkey, but a happy one by the end, Better Man makes the point that this darkness is always a part of us, but it doesn’t have to define us. Addiction and mental health struggles are not something one ever fully leaves behind. Williams has managed to live alongside his issues and flaws, with his dark thoughts and demons being a part of who he is. Robbie Williams may now be happier, humbler, and less wild, but he still sees himself as the attention-seeking performing monkey he’s always been.

A nice touch on top of the CGI monkey, is that high-res scans of Williams’ eyes were used as the monkey’s eyes throughout the film. “You could still see Rob in the monkey,” Michael Gracey says in an interview with Deadline. The monkey, in fact, lets us see Robbie Williams better than any other actor in the role could.

