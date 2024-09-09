Paramount Pictures has released a first look at Better Man, the upcoming biographical drama that will dive deep into the life and career of Robbie Williams. Critics recently enjoyed the first screening of the movie at this year's edition of the Telluride Film Festival. Audiences will be able to enjoy this inspiring journey on the big screen in the United States during the first few weeks of 2025. One of the biggest pop artists in the world is about to make the jump from the stage to the screen.

The first image from Better Man doesn't give too much away when it comes to the premise of the upcoming film. Unlike recent musical biopics that explain how an artist went from a dreamer to a superstar, the project based around Robbie Williams' trajectory will feature some extravagant storytelling to keep viewers entertained. Williams himself will lead the cast of the movie. But while the adult version of the singer will be portrayed by the star of the story, Jonno Davies will portray the younger version of the performer.

The cast of Better Man will also include Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, and Damon Herriman. After recently starring in Good Omens and Killing Eve, Pemberton will portray the singer's father. Steadman will step into the role of Williams' grandmother. The band members from Take That will be played by Jake Simmance, Liam Head, Jesse Hyde, and Chase Vollenweider.

The Filmmaker Behind 'Better Man'

Robbie Williams and Paramount Pictures knew that they needed a particular kind of filmmaker in order to turn Better Man into a reality. Michael Gracey was selected for the task, and the director wrote the screenplay for the movie alongside Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson. Gracey previously worked on The Greatest Showman. The musical story starring Hugh Jackman and Zendaya was widely beloved around the world, with audiences consistently watching it in theaters weeks after it had been released.

Robbie Williams' legacy changed the music industry. For more than two decades, the singer has dedicated his life to entertaining the world with hits such as "Angels" and "Rock DJ". Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman might have shown audiences a particular way of bringing a singer's life to the big screen. But Better Man is ready to show viewers how far a musical biopic can go in terms of spectacle and charm.

You can check out the new image from Better Man above, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on January 17, 2025.