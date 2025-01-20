Robbie Williams is, fittingly, one of the greatest showmen to ever come out of the UK, so a biopic really did feel inevitable. However, the choice to use a CGI monkey to play the singer was unexpected - surprisingly, it was the best decision the movie made. Yet, it takes more than a monkey to create a standout musical biopic, and Better Man had that in Michael Gracey. Most notable for directing The Greatest Showman, Gracey has a real vision when it comes to large set-piece numbers, there is a reason “This Is Me” created so much noise. The “Rock DJ” performance in Better Man tops it in terms of spectacle and vision. In fact, it might just be the best musical number put on the screen in 2024 - and yes, that includes Wicked! The whole scene is so intricately crafted, and perfectly encapsulates the characterization of Williams. It is Gracey at his absolute best and warrants a viewing of Better Man on its own.

Michael Gracey Pulls Off His Greatest Musical Number with “Rock DJ”

“Rock DJ” comes in Better Man just as Take That, the band Robbie Williams was initially in before he found fame as a soloist, have signed their first record deal. The plot leading up to this moment has focused on Williams’ childhood, his dreams of being a performer, and his complete wonder surrounding the fame industry, despite people’s doubts about his chances of making it. “Rock DJ” is a turning point in the movie, as it represents the moment Williams’ childhood dreams come true and tracks his rise.

Take That burst out of the record label offices onto a busy Regent’s Street, one of London’s most iconic locations. The location was so important to Gracey, but after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the whole sequence was nearly cut, as the UK went into a mourning period during the proposed filming period. The production managed to raise the money needed again and waited until they could use Regent’s Street again, and it definitely paid off. Shooting on location allows the scale of the moment to shine through, but it was not an easy feat. Filmed over 4 nights, the scene required the re-routing of bus routes and the whole street to be shut down. Gracey was even told that all evidence of filming had to be gone by 6 am every day or the crew wouldn’t be allowed to film the following day. It is a huge feat to pull off, with over 500 extras filling the busy street, but this commitment to tangibility is what makes the scene so electric.

'Better Man' Uses Set Design to Showcase Robbie Williams’ Perspective

What makes Better Man so unique is Williams’ influence on the movie, the pop star even voices himself. This makes the movie extremely personal, and this bleeds into “Rock DJ,” as it is Take That’s rise to fame but from Williams’ perspective. Throughout, his chimpanzee form is the focus, and everything is happening around him, representing how he was in the middle of this huge whirlwind. The sequence is extremely intricate and crafted, all seeming to be one shot achieved by fluid camera movements and seamless transitions. It is sensory overload, with the scene overwhelmed with activity to show the sheer speed of the band’s success.

Gracey also utilizes a lot of childlike set pieces to reflect the naivety and youth of Williams, as he was only 15 when he joined Take That. The band bounce on pogo sticks perfectly in time to the beat, in a moment that emulates the sliding glasses from The Greatest Showman’s “The Other Side”. There is even an overflowing gumball machine, an idea conceived by Gracey when he was working on a potential live action remake of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He uses these absurd props to reinforce the fact that this is Williams’ perspective, this is the wonder he felt during that initial rise to fame.

Having Jonno Davis, the