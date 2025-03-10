Get ready for some monkey business on Paramount+. The streamer has announced that Better Man, the studio's biopic of acclaimed British singer Robbie Williams, will begin streaming on the platform tomorrow, March 11, in the United States and Canada. The film did not perform well at the box office, but received critical acclaim and is undoutbedly one of the most unique biopics in memory, as it tells Williams' story from the perspective of an ape.

The film, described by Paramount as the "most original musical ever made," tells the story of Williams, who rose above internal turmoil to become one of the U.K.'s most renowned singers. As he grew up, Williams struggled with substance abuse issues and problems at home, but eventually found solace in music. He became part of the boyband group Take That, and his tunes like "Rock DJ" and "Angels" have become enduring hits. The idea to depict Williams as a chimpanzee came from director Michael Gracey, though Williams himself has previously likened his career to being a monkey on display for the audience.

The film stars Williams, Jonno Davies for motion capture of the chimp, Kate Mulvaney, Steve Pemberton, and more. Better Man was directed by Gracey, also known for directing The Greatest Showman, from a screenplay he wrote with Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole. The film comes from Sina Studios and Facing East Entertainment, and was produced by Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly, and Craig McMahon.

'Better Man' Was Critically Acclaimed