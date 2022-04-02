He also reveals what Broadway show he’d love to go back in time to see and why.

With Better Nate Than Ever now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak with writer-director Tim Federle about making his comedy musical. Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Federle, the film stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, a 13-year-old with big Broadway dreams. When a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself, Wood’s Nate sneaks off to the Big Apple to chase his dreams with his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks). The film also stars Joshua Bassett as Nate’s older brother, Lisa Kudrow as Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi, and Michelle Federer and Norbert Leo Butz as Nate’s parents.

Better Nate Than Ever was produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel while Federle serves as an executive producer alongside Pamela Thur.

During the fun interview, Federle talked about the journey of getting his book made, casting Rueby Wood in his first role, being inspired by the editing of Edgar Wright and the way he does transitions, why he’d like to follow in director Rob Marshall’s footsteps, deleted scenes, why he likes to use music to help drive emotion, future directing plans, and the status of Sister Act 3 (which he’s directing for Disney). In addition, he reveals what Broadway show he’d love to go back in time to see and what he’d do if he could get the financing to make any project.

If he could get the financing to make anything he wants, what would he make and why?

If he could go back in time and watch any previous show on Broadway, what would he watch and why?

Why he would choose Cats.

The journey of getting Better Nate Than Ever to screens.

Was he concerned after casting Rueby Wood that they needed to start filming asap because with teenager you never knew when they might grow or have their voice change.

How Rueby Wood had never appeared on camera and had to go through seven callbacks.

How did the film possibly change in the editing room versus what he expected?

How he was inspired by the editing of Edgar Wright and the way he does transitions.

Why he likes music to help drive emotion.

Did he end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

Why he calls the film Ferris Bueller for theater kids.

What was it like getting to direct Sister Act 3?

Does he hope to be filming this year?

What is he hoping to direct in the future?

Why director Rob Marshall is his hero.

Here's the official synopsis:

13-year-old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves. However, when he and his best friend Libby mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn.

