The wait for Nate is almost over. Disney+ has finally released the trailer for their upcoming comedy musical, Better Nate Than Ever. The newly released trailer makes quick work of setting a lighthearted and fun tone that is prevalent throughout the trailer.

The upcoming film stars newcomer Rueby Wood as the titular Nate Foster, a 13-year-old with big Broadway dreams. When a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself, Wood’s Nate sneaks off to the Big Apple to chase his dreams. A chance encounter with his long-lost Aunt and Broadway actress turns his journey upside down.

From the trailer, we know the film will hit familiar feel-good beats common in coming-of-age films. Nate is introduced as an awkward, unpopular but ambitious larger than life character who experiences several mishaps in the pursuit of his dreams. Despite a few setbacks his finds support in his best friend, aunt and brother. The trailer also features two original songs written for the film – "Big Time" sung by Wood, and #GoAwf sung by Wood and Aria Brooks, who plays Nate’s best friend – Libby.

Better Nate Than Ever is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Tim Federle which was released almost a decade ago, in 2013. The novel was inspired by the author’s own experience as a theater kid in a small town with Broadway dreams. Though the novel is widely appreciated as an ode to theater kids everywhere, the author has said the film is not just for theater kids but for everyone with big dreams.

Besides Wood and Brooks, Better Nate Than Ever also stars Lisa Kudrow as Nate’s Aunt Heidi, and Joshua Bassett as his older brother. In an interesting move, the film reunites Federle and Bassett who currently stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series which was created by Federle for Disney+. Other cast members of the film include Michelle Federer and Norbert Leo Butz.

The upcoming film was adapted for screen by Federle who also served as director. Better Nate Than Ever was produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel while Federle serves as an executive producer alongside Pamela Thur.

Better Nate Than Ever will premiere on Disney+ on April 1, 2022. Watch the trailer for the film below:

