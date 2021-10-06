Better Things, the FX series created, written, directed, executive produced, showrun, and starring Pamela Adlon, has announced its upcoming fifth season will be its last. The series is currently filming its fifth and final season, which is set to debut sometime in 2022.

“I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world, and want the world to be seen,” Adlon told Deadline in a statement. Adlon continued:

“Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and re-discover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after party.”

Better Things follows Adlon as Sam Fox, a working actor and single mother raising her three daughters, played by Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, and Olivia Edward. Over its four seasons, Adlon has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series twice at the Emmys, and in 2017, the show received Peabody Award for Entertainment Programming, with the board calling Better Things “a searingly funny and beautiful show is an at-times raw examination of the vicissitudes of working motherhood, crackling with feminist verve and energy, that consistently cuts new ground.”

But beyond Adlon’s sly wink that this might not be the end of Sam Fox, we are likely going to see more of Adlon in the future. Alongside the pickup of Better Things for a fifth season, Adlon also signed a new deal with FX Productions in which she will develop new scripted and unscripted programming for FX and possibly other areas of Walt Disney Television. As Better Things ends, we could be getting even more Adlon series in the world, and that’s always a good thing.

The fifth and final season of Better Things will debut in 2022.

