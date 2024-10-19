Mikey Madison gives one of the year’s most buzzed about performances in Anora, the new Sean Baker film which won the Palme d’Or prize at Cannes Film Festival. Anora is surely about to launch Madison into a new level of stardom, but she’s been working in TV and movies for ten years. She gave a delicious, standout performance in Scream (2022), directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. She also worked with Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, in which she played one of the Manson Family followers, and shined in the big climax of the film. But, Madison’s best, most nuanced performance before Anora was on the FX sitcom Better Things, available to stream on Hulu.

Better Things was created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., with Adlon herself starring as Sam Fox, a single mother of three. The show delves into how frustrating being a mother can be. It pushes how nightmarish her children can act in a way that ranges from funny to heart-wrenching to cringe-inducing. Olivia Edward is great as her youngest child, Duke, and Hannah Alligood delivers a strong, bold performance as middle child Frankie. Mikey Madison plays Max, the eldest daughter. Over its five seasons, Better Things allowed Mikey Madison to embody a fleshed-out, unique character in Max. She played the role for six years and truly grew up with the character. Madison often imbues Max with a bulldozing confidence that leaves both the audience and Sam astonished at her audacity. But then, in her most powerful scenes, she reels it back and shows childlike vulnerability.

'Better Things' Is a Truly Unique Family Sitcom

Better Things is an absurdist comedy, similar to other FX sitcoms like Louie and Atlanta. It tells loosely connected, often profoundly surreal stories that don’t fit the classic structure of a network sitcom. The recurring cast and guest stars include some comedy heavy hitters like Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollack, and Judy Reyes, but it’s the main cast that really makes the show shine. All of these actresses truly feel like they are a family and it’s their on-screen dynamics that make the more emotional scenes land. Mikey Madison’s chemistry with the actors playing her mom and siblings feels effortless. The strong performances from the main cast, along with the writing and production, made Better Things one of the most critically acclaimed series of the 2010s. In its debut season, it won a Peabody Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for Most Exciting New Series.

The relationship between Sam and her oldest daughter is one of the best aspects of Better Things. Mikey Madison and Pamela Adlon’s scenes together always shine. Madison’s scenes are a painfully honest portrayal of the strange transition from teen to adult woman. The scenes between Sam and Max feel like an even more rough-around-the-edges Gilmore Girls. It doesn’t hold back in its depiction of the unique, stressful, occasionally beautiful relationship between a mother and her daughter on the verge of adulthood.

Mikey Madison Has Standout Scenes in 'Better Things'

One of the boldest episodes of Better Things is the Season 2 premiere, titled “September.” In this episode, Max, who is sixteen at this point, is dating a man almost twenty years older than her. Sam feels helpless, knowing that if she intervenes too forcefully, Max will be driven away. After always trying to assert her maturity, Max eventually reveals to Sam that she’s in over her head; she’s tried to end things with the older man, but she feels like she can’t. This is one of Mikey Madison’s best scenes on the show and demonstrates that she can steal scenes even from a talent like Pamela Adlon. It’s clear how much Max is straining to project maturity and strength, even as she knows that she needs to ask her mom for help.

Later, Mikey Madison anchors the climactic scene of the Season 2 finale, titled “Graduation.” When Max’s father fails to show up for her high school graduation, Max’s mom, her uncle Marion (Pollak), and several family friends all volunteer to take her to the graduation rehearsal. It’s a moving scene that works because of a teary-eyed Mikey Madison reacting to each of these people declaring that they’ll take her to the rehearsal. Max goes from being devastated by her father’s absence to soaking in all the love from the people who are in her life. The entire emotional journey is on Madison’s face. In true Better Things fashion, the scene is sentimental but ends on a funny note. Max very earnestly tells Sam, “You’re the best mom in the world,” then swiftly announces she wants her mom’s cool, gay best friend Rich (Bader) to be the one to take her to the rehearsal.

Mikey Madison's 'Better Things' Performance Feels Natural

Better Things is all about the smaller, quiet moments and Mikey Madison’s easy charm is a perfect match for the show’s style. While Better Things has great writing, it's also not above moments that are all about food porn, great music, or beautiful sets. She’s great in scenes like the one in the Season 3 finale, “Shake the Cocktail,” when Max, Sam, Duke, and several of Max’s friends all jump around singing the Phineas and Ferb theme song. Scenes like this one don’t move some sitcom plot forward, but they’re just a nice family moment that feels real. Madison gets to let loose, capturing the breezy joy of the scene.

Mikey Madison plays Max so well that viewers may be surprised to learn that in real life she’s very different from her character. She captures Max’s bold confidence perfectly, but says she’s shy in real life. While Pamela Adlon and the other writers’ sometimes incorporated things that were happening in the other actresses’ lives into the show, Madison told Vanity Fair, “She didn’t use anything I told her.” She added that she felt far away from Max because their experiences were so different, saying, “I was just a late bloomer in a lot of ways.”

Over the course of the series, Max has a strong coming-of-age arc. There are many elements that make Better Things wonderful, including the unique structure of the episodes, Pamela Adlon’s comedic timing, the journeys that Duke and Frankie go on as they grow up, and the brutal portrayal of Sam watching her mother age. But, even in an excellent series where every character shines, Mikey Madison has some of the most memorable scenes. If you want more Mikey Madison after Anora, you should definitely make Better Things your next binge.

Better Things is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu.

Better Things Release Date September 8, 2016 Cast Pamela Adlon , Celia Imrie , Mikey Madison , Olivia Edward Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

