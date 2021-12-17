A show about the tumultuous life of a single mother that has made waves over the past five years is close to coming to an end. FX has released the premiere date for the fifth of Better Things; which will also be the series’ final chapter in the story arch of Sam Fox, which will begin in February of next year.

In a press statement, FX Chairman John Landgraf thanked Pamela Adlon and the rest of the cast and crew for bringing the world of Better Things to life on the small screen for the past four seasons. “While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” Landgraf said.

The fifth season will also have numerous guest stars drop by, including Danny Trejo, Lena Waithe, Usman Ally, and Michael Richardson. There will also be several faces returning for the final season, including Cree Summer, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, and Rosalind Chao.

The season will focus on “the road ahead” for the unfiltered and humorous Fox, who has little time dedicated to herself thanks to devoting her life to her acting career and her three daughters. The season will focus on the Fox family each reevaluating themselves and coming into their own as they learn from the past and find their paths in life.

The February premiere will feature the first two episodes, with a brand new episode being aired every Monday in each subsequent week. The season will also stream on Hulu, in which subscribers not subscribed to receive live streaming on the streaming service will have access to stream the episode the following day (Tuesdays).

Adlon will serve in an increased capacity for the final season, as in addition to starring, producing, and writing for the series, the talented Adlon will also direct all of the episodes for the final season. Season 5 of Better Things will premiere on February 28, 2022 on FX.

