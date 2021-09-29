Jones will appear in two episodes of the fifth season of 'Better Things.'

Ron Cephas Jones will be appearing in Season Five of Better Things, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jones is best known for his work on This Is Us, which earned him two Emmy awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in both 2018 and 2020.

Jones will only be in two of the upcoming season's ten episodes, where he will play Ron, a character whose relationship with Pamela Adlon's Sam Fox goes way back, as he's both a friend and fellow actor.

Jones is a very busy actor these days. Beyond This Is Us and Better Things, but he's also joining Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime in the recurring role of Congressman Leon Kilbride. Jones has also appeared in such shows as Truth Be Told, Luke Cage, The Get Down, Lisey's Story, and Looking for Alaska, as well as movies like Dolemite Is My Name, Half Nelson, and Across the Universe.

Better Things debuted on FX in 2016 and is wildly popular for its emotional depth and its humor. It stars Adlon, who also writes, directs, and produces the show. Better Things also stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, and Olivia Edward as Sam Fox's three daughters, and Celia Imrie, as Sam's mother, Phyllis Darby. Also in the recurring cast are Diedrich Bader, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner.

Better Things was renewed for its fifth season last year, with Adlon also signing a new overall deal to develop new projects for Disney. While the plan was originally for Better Things Season 5 to come out in 2021, it seems like we might have to wait until 2022 to see Jones in Better Things's fifth season.

