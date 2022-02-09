FX released the trailer for the fifth and final season of Better Things. The series stars Pamela Adlon as a single mother who has to juggle her acting career, taking care of her three daughters, and the challenges of growing older.

The trailer opens to Adlon’s Sam Fox catching her breath while trying to get in shape by running up some stairs. By showing the woman dealing with the everyday challenges of cooking, cleaning, educating her daughters, and taking care of her body, the new trailer underlines how Season Five of Better Things will keep exploring the mundane life of Sam while she tries to find meaning in her actions. That’s what made fans fall in love with the show, as Sam is presented as a real person with whom we can connect and relate.

The trailer also focuses on how Sam will try to get in touch with the past by finding out more about her family tree. After a short-lived experience trying to get by as a director, Sam is also back into acting. Going back to playing roles she doesn’t really want to is clearly affecting Sam’s well-being, and Season Five promises once more to explore the small challenges we face every day in a sensible way. The trailer also promises the series will keep focusing on Sam’s three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Riley), and Duke (Olivia Edward), while they grow older and try to cope with just how much their lives are changing.

Image via FX

RELATED:‌ How 'Maid' Prioritizes the Single Mother's Journey Over the End Destination

Better Things' fifth season will have numerous guest stars drop by, including Danny Trejo, Lena Waithe, Usman Ally, and Michael Richardson. There will also be several faces returning for the final season, including Cree Summer, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, and Rosalind Chao.

The final season of Better Things premieres two episodes on February 28 on FX. After that, new episodes will be released every Monday. You can also stream Better Things on Hulu. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Better Things fifth season:

In its fifth and final chapter, Better Things focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own)—Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.

'Single Drunk Female': Sofia Black-D'Elia & Ally Sheedy on the Messy Freeform Dramedy and Exploring a Mother-Daughter Relationship They also discuss forming an instantaneous bond and always finding the truth in the material.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email