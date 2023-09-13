For a character who retired in 1939, Betty Boop has managed to not only stay in the public eye, but thrive in it. Betty's unmistakable look can be seen on coffee mugs and T-shirts, she's active on social media, and she's even released a self-help book, 2020's Betty Boop's Guide to a Bold and Balanced Life: Fun, Fierce, Fabulous Advice Inspired by the Animated Icon. She's been both hailed as a feminist icon and played down as a sexual stereotype. Nevertheless, it's no surprise that any news of Betty reappearing onscreen is met with anticipation. In August 2014, fans got excited when it was announced that Betty Boop was going to be in a new movie, thanks to the pair of Animal Logic and Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. It's now 9 years later, and the project still has not come to pass. What happened?

Who Is Betty Boop?

Betty Boop's first appearance came in 1930's short Dizzy Dishes, where she was introduced as an anthropomorphic French poodle, the girlfriend of Bimbo, a cartoon dog, in Fleischer Studios' Talkartoon series. Within a year, she became the Betty Boop we're most familiar with, the flapper girl who is the first all-human cartoon heroine and the first as a headliner of an animated series. She was immensely popular, with an article from 1932 hailing her as the "most popular personage on the screen today." There's little doubt that Betty was designed as a sex symbol, with a baby doll face, big eyes, a short skirt, hoop earrings, and a visible garter on one leg, an "archetypal flapper, the speakeasy Girl Scout with a heart of gold." Her high-pitched, coquettish voice and her "Boop-Oop-A-Doop" catchphrase, provided by Mae Questel from 1931 on, just added to the innocent vamp persona that Betty personified.

However, despite her male gaze sexualization, Betty Boop defied the female stereotyping that befell other female cartoon characters. She was liberated, unashamed, and free, taking on careers like as a pilot, a racecar driver, and even successfully ran for president. She wasn't free from men who openly tried to force unwanted sexual interactions, as was regretfully a product of the time (even Mickey Mouse wasn't above forcing himself on Minnie in the 1928 Disney short Plane Crazy). But Betty held her own, successfully defending herself from these advances time and again. Betty, the first heroine to tackle sexual harassment in entertainment history (as per the previously cited Vogue article) by slapping a crooked producer in a 1932 short, would be cleverly used as a callback in a New Yorker cover for a 2017 piece regarding sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood at the onset of the #metoo movement, dismayed at how little has changed.

Betty Boop Was Challenged by the Hays Code

In over 100 cartoon shorts, Betty Boop was an unstoppable feminist icon. She took on lecherous men keen on looking under her skirt, and held a wide variety of occupations. Betty wasn't derailed in the real world by a lawsuit from famed singer Helen Kane, who claimed Betty had been created using her likeness and vocals, and as such sought $250,000 in damages (it was deemed that Betty was an amalgam of a number of performers, including African-American performer Esther "Baby Esther" Jones). Unfortunately, the fun-loving flapper came up against one man she couldn't overcome: Will H. Hays, the man behind the infamous Motion Picture Production Code, aka the Hays Code. Among the many guidelines in the Code was a ban on suggestive postures and gestures, and on costumes that allowed for indecent or undue exposure. For all intents and purposes, Hays could have just had a picture of Betty Boop with a big red 'X' printed in the Code.

Betty Boop was forced into wearing acceptable tops and full-length skirts. The innuendos and flirtations that had been part of Betty's makeup were ditched. Even her relationship with Bimbo the dog was deemed inappropriate. A 1938 article in The Central New Jersey Home News explained it best: "She's lost most of her curls, the jewelry - and the curves. She dresses more modestly - censors, you know, and she personifies the typical 'swing' fan." Instead of the fun-loving, exciting, and even dangerous storylines, Betty was now domestic and demure, engaging in such activities as bathing her dog Pudgy, and running a hotel.

Cartoon scholar Katia Perea, in the previously cited Smithsonian Magazine, said, "With that kind of sanitation, there's this compulsion to present... this normative representation of middle-class sensibilities, and that ends up taking away the joie de vivre. It's no longer something that's exciting to see." With her popularity plummeting, Fleischer Studios stopped making Betty Boop cartoons in 1939. Then, in 1955, Paramount sold the Betty Boop shorts to television syndicator U.M.&M., and with the shorts reappearing on television and in revival houses, there was a resurgence in Betty's popularity. She would appear in a 1985 CBS special called The Romance of Betty Boop, and a memorable cameo in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, voiced by Mae Questel herself.

Simon Cowell's Company Wanted To Develop a Betty Boop Movie

This brings us to Simon Cowell and the 2014 announcement of a Betty Boop film. In August 2014, an announcement was made regarding the development of a Betty Boop movie. The film was to be a collaboration between Animal Logic Entertainment, the folks behind The Lego Movie, and Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The sheer amount of positive press the announcement garnered should have, in theory, been enough to push the project forward.

According to a 2015 Business Insider article, which also stated that Lady Gaga was in talks to voice the character and provide original music, the demise of the project could be found in the Sony Pictures Wikileaks hack. In an email dated October 10th, 2014, Lauren Abrahams, vice-president of production for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures, wrote to Sony Pictures co-chairwoman Amy Pascal and Motion Pictures Group President Doug Belgrad. "I wanted to make sure Syco/Animal Logic’s Betty Boop project is on your radar. Lady Gaga is attached to voice Betty Boop & do some of the music. Neither of us thinks we should do it, and we’ve also run the brand by marketing who aren’t inclined either. It feels weirdly sexualized yet childlike (esp with Gaga) and not sure really who it’s for in a big mainstream way." Belgrad, in his reply, agrees that they shouldn't pursue the film. And just like that, the 2014 Betty Boop film just died.

A 1993 Betty Boop film also died unceremoniously, as did a reported 2016 animated series from Normaal Animation. Seemingly, no one knows how to (or is willing to try to) commit to a character that is, as Abrahams mentioned, sexualized yet childlike. But we've seen Barbie, another character that arguably straddles that same line, see enormous success with Barbie, and Harley Quinn's protagonist a standout on HBO Max. Will the time ever be right for a Betty Boop movie?