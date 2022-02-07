Model and actress Anna Nicole Smith will be the subject of a new biopic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Betty Gilpin has been cast to play a role in the upcoming film Hurricana. A previous version of this story said Gilpin was going to play Smith herself, but the actress is now playing a different role, according to THR.

Gilpin is well-known for playing Debbie Eagan in the series GLOW (which ran on Netflix from 2017-2019). Gilpin's other previous work includes 2021's The Tomorrow War (directed by Chris McKay), 2020's Coffee & Kareem (directed by Michael Dowse), and The Hunt (directed by Craig Zobel). Holly Hunter will also star in the film as Khristine, Smith's therapist. Hunter's previous work includes voicing Elastigirl/Helen Parr in Pixar's Incredibles film series (directed by Brad Bird), 2017's The Big Sick (directed by Michael Showalter), and Breakable You (directed by Andrew Wagner). She also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in 1993's The Piano (directed by Jane Campion). Hunter was also nominated for an Academy Award for her work in 1987's Broadcast News (directed by James L. Brooks), 1993's The Firm (directed by Sydney Pollack), and 2003's Thirteen (directed by Catherine Hardwicke).

The film will focus on Khristine, who in an attempt to save Smith's life embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. The film is also described as a story of the immense hurricane-like force that was Smith and the fateful string of events that led her to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her. Smith's career began as a Playboy Playmate. She later appeared in films such as 2007's Illegal Aliens (directed by David Giancola), 1996's Skyscraper (directed by Raymond Martino), and 1994's Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (directed by Peter Segal). She was also the star of the reality series The Anna Nicole Show, which ran from 2002-2004 on E!. Smith died at the age of 39 of an accidental overdose in 2007.

Francesca Gregorini will direct the film. Her previous directing work includes BBC America's Killing Eve, 2013's The Truth About Emanuel, and 2009's Tanner Hall (which she co-directed with Tatiana von Furstenberg). She will also be a director for the upcoming Hulu limited series The Dropout. She will also be a producer for the film. Well Told Entertainment's Rory Koslow and Elevated's Cassian Elwes will be producers for the film. Jere Hausfater, Rachel Sarnoff, and Matt Sarnoff will be executive producers.

No official release date has been announced for Hurricana. In the meantime, fans can currently watch Gilpin in GLOW, which is available to stream on Netflix.

