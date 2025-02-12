The cast of Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy has received a wonderful addition. According to Deadline, Betty Gilpin will also be seen in the upcoming movie created by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly. The premise and characters of Office Romance are still under wraps. Netflix wants to keep plenty of surprises for when audiences can enjoy this story on the screen in the near future. Besides working as one of the creators of the movie, Brett Goldstein will also appear in Office Romance. The project is set to kick off principal photography in March.

Betty Gilpin is known around the world thanks to her role as Sara Rowell in American Primeval. The successful Netflix miniseries follows the fight to gain control of the American West during the Utah War. Gilpin portrays Sara Holloway in the Netflix project. The character is a wanted fugitive for violent acts against her wealthy husband. The cast of American Primeval also includes Taylor Kitsch, Dane DeHaan and Saura Lightfoot-Leon. The miniseries consisted of six episodes and Netflix launched during the first days of this year. American Primeval allowed viewers from all over the world to get a taste of Betty Gilpin's talent before she returns to Netflix thanks to Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez will be appearing in Office Romance after remaining book and busy over the past couple of years. The acclaimed artist recently accompanied her latest studio album with the launch of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. The movie featured a fictional version of Lopez's life told through dream-like sequences and explosive musical numbers. The singer also starred as the protagonist of The Mother. The Netflix production followed a former army operative who needed to use her violent skills to get her daughter back from some dangerous criminals. After starring in such an action-packed thriller, Jennifer Lopez is ready to return to romantic comedies with Office Romance.

Brett Goldstein Returns in 'Office Romance'