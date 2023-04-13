2020's The Hunt, written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse is an unapoligetic commentary and satirization of the bitter political zeitgeist that has befallen America. Betty Gilpin plays their intuitive, take-no-prisoners, kick-ass final girl in a film that pits what the movie calls "elitists" versus the red-hatted "deplorables." that were die-hard supporters of the new president. Did we mention that this film debuted mere days before the pandemic lockdown took effect? Yes, 2020 was a most awful year for sure, but Betty Gilpin's performance in this movie is not to be missed.

What Is 'The Hunt' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Hunt is exactly what it says — a hunt. The movie is based on the short story by Richard Connell called The Most Dangerous Game. When a dozen "deplorables" are drugged and delivered into a field where they awake in a clearing next to a large wooden crate filled with an armory of assorted weapons. Cuse and Lindelof waste no time in making a statement about the nature of the relationship between red staters and their beloved firearms. Once they remove the gags from their mouths they all choose a weapon and the hunt is on.

All the deplorables are gathered around the oversized crate except for one — Crystal May Creasey (Gilpin) who immediately is proven to be the smartest of the bunch by not taking the bait in what amounts to a Hunger Games-like trap whereby the ruthless elitists hunters begin their hunt with a sniping shooting spree killing several deplorables before they can even figure out what the hell is happening (including Emma Roberts who makes a hilarious cameo before being violently killed). Some make of them make it out alive but little do they know that The Manor grounds extend well beyond the clearing they've just escaped.

RELATED: First ‘Three Women’ Images: Shailene Woodley Is Ready to Tell Their Stories

Betty Gilpin's Crystal Starts Fighting Back

Image via Universal Pictures

When some of the survivors escape the clearing with weapons and make their way to a mom-and-pop run gas station down the road, they are told that they are in Arkansas. The good ol' folks (Amy Madigan, Reed Birney) behind the counter seem harmless enough, and being from the state of Arkansas, surely they pose no threat to the hard-core Second Amendment right-to-bear-arms supporters. But they turn out to be lions in sheep's clothing and quickly lay waste to the unsuspecting targets. Then they welcome a second guest, and believe they are about to stage a second act as their ruse as helpless seniors. Only, things aren't going to be as simple as before.

You see, their second encounter with a target is with Crystal May Creasey (Gilpin), who is from Mississippi, and is also a wolf in sheep's clothing, only she's smarter, younger, and hungrier. When she's informed by Ma and Pop that she's in the state of Arkansas, she tries to purchase a pack of cigarettes, Ma and Pop are happy to oblige, but when they give her the change from a ten-dollar bill, the jig is up as Crystal informs them that she knows how much a pack of smokes costs in the Razorback State and when they give her the wrong amount, she doesn't hesitate for a second and absolutely obliterates the two progressive hunters. It's at this point that the audience knows for sure that they've got a Rambo-type badass on their hands who won't be an easy trophy kill.

Even at a Disadvantage, Crystal Stays One Step Ahead

Image via Universal Pictures

Crystal is at a distinct disadvantage after she peels off the fake Arkansas plate to discover that she's not in Arkansas at all. She may not even be in the United States. The elitist hunters are able to communicate via walkie-talkie and have drones flying overhead rigged with cameras. But damn if Gilpin as Crystal Creasey isn't the worst decision the leader of the liberal elitist, Athena (Hilary Swank) has ever made. Athena has spared no expense in designing a simulation that is intended to rub up against every conservative Republican moral, ethical, and racial political stereotype that we have grown accustomed to seeing portrayed in the media and from going to the local Walmart. But Crystal is always able to stay one step ahead of not only the hunters deployed throughout The Manor, but also the key master herself, Athena. Crystal uses allies only to the point that they further her ultimate goal of surviving and getting to Athena. Characters like right-wing conservative podcaster and staunch "close the borders" advocate, Gary (Ethan Suplee), are useful until they aren't or do something stupid that they must be sacrificed because they are putting her laser-focused mission in jeopardy.

Throughout the film, savvy screenwriters Cuse and Lindelof throw out conservative buzzwords like crisis actors, elites, pro-choice, and self-defense. But to Crystal, it doesn't really matter. Her cool-as-a-cucumber mentality and ability to remain on an even keel give her another leg up as she needs all the advantages she can get to wage a one-woman war against her political adversaries that want her dead. The real message that Lindelof, Cuse, and director, Craig Zobel wish to convey is that if there is such thing as the correct ideology, it's one grounded somewhere closer to neutrality and that extremism is counterproductive and self-serving.

And the liberal progressives take their fair share of licks from the creative team coming across as petty, self-involved, and entitled, without a care for the value of human life. They cower inside a well-protected hidden bunker having opinionated conversations while correcting one another over misused gender appropriation terms and other social and political issues. Soon, their thoughts on everything are rendered quite moot as Crystal storms the bunker and makes quick work of them with an automatic rifle. She's so freaking off the hook that she handles a muscled-up National Guard with specialized hand-to-hand combat training. By this time, Athena has yet to show her face on camera, and she's starting to rightfully panic over the walkie-talkie as Crystal gets closer and closer to the woman behind the curtain.

'The Hunt' Is an Epic Showdown & a Perfect Metaphor

So everything has led up to this. The poor, undereducated girl from the very red state of Mississippi (Crystal) whose parents were neglectful meth heads symbolizes the half of the country that can't stand the privileged, entitled, self-important elitist from Vermont (Athena) who is so busy trying to prove that she's the smartest person in the room, she ends up with too many cooks in the kitchen and can't get anything done — or done right — like the hunt. It's a perfect metaphor, and the fact that it is two strong women playing the parts is a wonderful change of pace and a meta-statement itself. Did we mention that Crystal served in Afghanistan and is a badass? Yes, we did.

Well, Athena is one hell of a scrapper in her own right. The two battle it out to the death and regardless of who you're rooting for, it makes for a great performance from both, but particularly Gilpin whose part arc is thoroughly developed and skillfully crafted making her the more emotionally impactful character in The Hunt. And it turns out that they were in Croatia the whole time. Who knew? In the end, when the two are on the verge of killing each other we arrive at the true message of the film that Lindelof and Cuse had envisioned when writing the script. It's not about Right-wing vs. Left-wing and who's right and who's wrong, but more a testament to the fact that we can store up so much vitriol for one another and let it fester to the point that it will result in the ultimate downfall of everyone and everything - mutually assured destruction. Nobody wins.