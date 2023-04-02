Captain America: New World Order recently made waves when it was announced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross in the film. This not only continues the recent trend of reaffirming The Incredible Hulk's place in the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also continues to fold in elements from Hulk comics. Not only is Betty's father Thunderbolt Ross slated to return — played by Harrison Ford, no less — but the film also looks to pit Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), new leader of the Avengers, against the gamma-powered mastermind known as the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). While Betty's role in New World Order has yet to be revealed, the film could draw from her long and rather complicated comics history — and show that she's more than Bruce Banner's love interest.

Betty Ross and Bruce Banner Were Married — and It Didn't End Well

Most comic fans know Betty as the love interest of Bruce Banner, and their romance is fraught with tragedy due to the Hulk being hunted by her father. But for a moment there was a glimpse of hope. The Fantastic Four's leader, Reed Richards, helped Banner get a handle on his transformations, and Banner proposed to Betty. Like most superhero weddings, the ceremony ended in tragedy as the Leader caused the Hulk to revert to a savage state, wounding General Ross in the process.

The stress of this was too much for Betty to bear, and she fell into a coma. But even that wasn't enough to keep her out of harm's way, as Spider-Man's old foe the Sandman sought to use her for an experiment to reverse his transformation into glass. Banner managed to cure her, but another obstacle flew into the way of their romance. That obstacle happened to be Jarella, an alien woman that the Hulk had fallen in love with; in the wake of another battle, Banner muttered Jarella's name. This, coupled with his disappearance, led Betty to marry Major Glenn Talbot, an associate of her father.

M.O.D.O.K. Transforms Betty Ross into the Harpy

Even though the Hulk was seemingly out of Betty's life, that didn't mean she left the world of superheroes behind. The malevolent M.O.D.O.K. experimented on her, transforming her into the Harpy — a half-bird, half woman creature with gamma-based energy powers and a vendetta against the Hulk. Banner, returning to Earth, once again managed to cure her. Later, he'd separate himself from the Hulk, and again attempt to marry Betty. This time the two were wed, despite General Ross' attempts to shoot Banner.

Tragedy struck again when Banner had to bond with the Hulk once again, as neither could live without the other — literally. This, combined with a miscarriage from the torment of the demons Nightmare and D'Sparye, led Betty to attempt to become a nun. When the Hulk returned after being presumed dead (sensing a pattern?) Betty decided to embrace him in all his gamma-powered glory. But the Abomination would poison her with his blood, causing her to be put in cryogenic status.

Betty Ross Becomes the Red She-Hulk

Betty would later be healed by the Leader and M.O.D.O.K., who subjected her to the same process that transformed her father into the Red Hulk. As the Red She-Hulk, she fought alongside various heroes including two different incarnations of the Defenders. She even gained an ancient Asgardian sword during the Fear Itself storyline. Eventually, she would be cured of her Red She-Hulk persona...but in the Immortal Hulk series, she returned as the horrific Red Harpy. It seems that no matter where Betty Ross goes, chaos and tragedy follows, and it remains to be seen if the MCU will follow in those footsteps.

