Betty White, the iconic actress from shows such as The Golden Girls, will invite her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday during her special one-day theatrical event Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. The event was announced by Fathom Events yesterday.

The event will screen in 900 different theaters on January 17, 2022. Screenings will begin at local times and tickets are currently available for purchase. The event was helmed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein and will offer an inside look at White’s behind-the-scenes life. The event will also invite viewers to her birthday party alongside iconic guests such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, and Morgan Freeman. White commented on the event in a statement to Variety, stating:

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great.”

In addition to looking at her life, the event will also show clips from White’s career. Footage of The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland, and her award-winning Super Bowl commercial for Snickers will be featured. Alongside these more modern accomplishments, the event will also feature White’s 50s sitcom days.

“We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure,” Boettcher said in a statement to Variety.

Betty White has been an icon and inspiration for the industry for many years. From her work as an actress to her work as an animal advocate, White has certainly lived these 100 years to their fullest and, with this event, it seems as if she’s only getting started.

Betty White: 100 Years Young will be available in select movie theaters on January 17, 2022.

