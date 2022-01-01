Though it often felt like Betty White would simply live forever, New Year's Eve 2021 brought with it the news that the legendary actress and comedian had passed away. White, best known for her role as Rose Nylund on Golden Girls, and more recently Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleaveland, was 99 years old, and mere weeks away from celebrating her milestone 100th birthday on January 17. After an impressive 82-year television and film career, White left her mark on many. While the world processed the news, many of White's former costars turned to Twitter to share their memories and thank her for being a friend.

Ryan Reynolds, who along with Sandra Bullock co-starred with White in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal said of her passing, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty." He ended his tweet by adding that White now knows "the secret," a reference to White's outlook on death. White used to say that her mother's approach was that what happens after death is a secret one only becomes privy to in that moment, and that any loss was accompanied with the sentiment "now he knows the secret."

Valerie Bertinelli, who played Melanie Moretti alongside White's Elka in Hot in Cleaveland, said simply, "Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now."

Comedian and talk show host Seth Meyers, the head writer for Saturday Night Live when White hosted the long-running variety show in May 2010 also had a memory to share, reminiscing on the remarkable fun-fueled she possessed, even into her late 80's and early 90's.

The fond recollection shared by Aimee Carrero, who worked with White on Young and Hungry when White was 95 years old, serves as a testament to the fact that despite her age, the comedian never lost her wicked sense of humor.

Actress Lynda Carter, best known perhaps for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s, paid tribute to the way White, in her eight decades on the screen, helped pave the way for the generations of women who followed in her footsteps.

In addition to her prolific film and television career, White was noted for her love of animals. As of press time, plans for her 100th birthday celebration are still set to go ahead as scheduled.

