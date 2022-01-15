Betty White passed away just before her 100th birthday on New Year's Eve. Fans were devastated to learn of the star's passing and now everyone can join together for an hour-long special celebrating White's life and career. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is set to premiere on Monday, January 31 at 10 P.M. on NBC. And those with Peacock can watch the special the very next day there.

The hour-long special comes a month after her passing and two weeks after what would have been White's 100th birthday. There were celebrations set, including a movie event, to usher her into her 100th birthday and while many of those are still happening as a way of honoring White, it is still a somber time for fans of the icon.

White became everyone's grandmother with her turn as Rose Nylund in the long-running comedy Golden Girls, but she had a career spanning over 70 years. In 1973, she began appearing on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and continued to have a career in comedy, including playing Bitey White in Toy Story 4 in 2019. But it wasn't even just her work that left an impact on fans and those she worked with. Her activism for animal rights and her general cheery attitude have left her a shining spot in Hollywood and someone that many looked up to. Which is only going to make this celebration of her life that much more special.

The celebration will include friends and stars that have worked alongside White throughout her career. When news of White's passing broke, many stars took to social media to share their love for the Golden Girls star, so we can only imagine the line-up a special like this will have in the celebration of her life.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl premieres on January 31 and is going to be a must-see for fans of White!

You can read more about the special below:

Friends and stars will pay tribute to America’s comedy sweetheart in the special. The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career. White was an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. With breakout performances in “Mary Tyler Moore” and “The Golden Girls,” she starred in two of the most popular comedies of all time and had hundreds of TV credits.

