Betty White was a powerhouse - actor, comedian, host, and history-maker, you name it. She was one of the pioneers of early television, and a groundbreaking female comedian with her own show during the 1970s. White's long and illustrious career is more than likely a dream among numerous Hollywood stars, with many wishing they could reach her popularity and likability.

Beyond just being likable and funny, White commanded every crowd she found herself in front of, especially TV and sitcom crowds in front of which she often acted. This short, unassuming-looking woman with short curly hair could never blend into the crowd - she was often the reason that the crowd was there. White's career was mostly shown on TV, so it's only fair to look into some of her greatest TV appearances - whether as a short cameo or a recurring lead, there's a lot to see for fans of one of the greatest comedians of all time.

10 'Just Men!' (1983)

As Herself/the Host

In 1983, Betty White became the host of an interesting game show titled Just Men! This game show's goal was collecting keys, out of which one was a key to a brand-new car. The contestants would typically be two women who'd have to guess the lifestyles and habits of seven famous men. Each correct answer would get the women one key each, and in the end, they'd test the keys they earned and see if they had the winning one.

White's Emmy win was monumental.

Betty White won an Emmy for hosting Just Men!, but the game show wasn't very well received. Some believe it was due to bad time slots, as the show aired when other, more important programs were aired (such as the news), while others, like The Washington Post critic Tom Shales, believed the game show was simply bad. He wrote, "Everything about it is strictly from yuck" and said Betty White is better than the show in every way. Despite that, White's Emmy win was monumental - she was the second woman to be nominated and the first one to win an Emmy in the Daytime Show Host category.

Just Men! is currently unavailable for streaming or purchase.

9 'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

As Bea Sigurdson

Betty White appeared in That '70s Show in four episodes of season five. She portrayed Eric's (Topher Grace) grandmother, Bea, from his mother Kitty's (Debra Jo Rupp) side. That '70s Show was one of the best shows of the early 2000s, encapsulating the charm and appeal of sitcoms that prevailed at the time. Celebrity appearances and cameos were often a hot topic in all these shows, so Betty White's appearance was welcomed with an uproar from the viewing audience.

When Kitty's parents, Burt (Tom Poston) and Bea, come to visit the family, it's shown how Bea is tough and commanding towards her husband, and passive-aggressive towards Kitty. The two don't seem to have a great relationship, which can be seen when Kitty asks Bea for help and advice, but can't seem to reach her mother at all. Despite this, the two actresses deliver comedy and emotion for each other with ease. Casting White as Kitty's mother was perfect, as the two are similar in stature and character; still, Kitty is a lot gentler and better at handling emotional aspects of her family life, proving to be one of the best characters on That '70s Show.

8 'Mama's Family' (1983–1990)

As Ellen Harper Jackson

For TV fans who experienced a sitcom and comedy TV boom during the 1980s, Mama's Family is a staple. This comedy was created as a spinoff of The Family and The Carol Burnett Show with one of their most loved characters, Thelma "Mama" Harper. Vicki Lawrence portrayed Mama, a Southern grandma with a deep-set Southern accent, for 130 episodes.

With the help of the regular and recurring cast like Carol Burnett, Betty White, and Dorothy Lyman, Lawrence succeeded in developing Mama from a conservative homebody into someone who accepts challenges and change while learning how to enjoy life's little things. Mama's Family aired for eight years, and its cast, from Vicki Lawrence to Betty White, gained an immense fanbase from it. Betty White played Mama's eldest daughter and favorite child, Ellen. Ellen loves moving in jetsetting circles and building a reputation, but she's also fun-loving and confident. Her relationship with her siblings isn't ideal, which was commonly the punchline in numerous scenes and situations. White's comedic chops brought lightheartedness and joy to the show, which is common with any role she takes on.

Mama's Family

rent

Release Date January 22, 1983 Cast Vicki Lawrence , Ken Berry , Dorothy Lyman Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

7 'The Betty White Show' (1977–1988)

As Joyce Whitman

Much like her friends Carol Burnett and Mary Tyler Moore, Betty White had a show with her own name attached. In this show, she plays a sharp-tongued actress named Joyce Whitman who gets hired as a lead in a new police series, Undercover Woman. However, when Joyce gets more information about her upcoming role, she realizes her ex-husband is the director.

This puts Joyce in an uncomfortable position, as she navigates working with her ex and starring in the lead role. To make things a bit more difficult for her, he hires a very tall, prominent man to start by her side, and a much younger, pretty girl to make her seem older. Joyce still stands by her role, and ensures she earns every moment of screen time; this unlikely match up helps her and her ex-husband see a different side to each other. The Betty White Show aired for about 14 episodes before it was canceled due to low viewership. Interestingly, this was the second time Betty White had a "Betty White Show" - the first was a talk show in the 1950s, during which Betty White hosted various segments, including having a Black tap dancer who she protected from being fired despite the demands for it.

The Betty White Show is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

6 'Hot in Cleveland' (2010-2015)

As Elka Ostrovsky

A big reason why Hot in Cleveland worked for five years and over 100 episodes is Betty White herself. The show starts with three middle-aged women - Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli), Joy (Jane Leeves), and Victoria (Wendie Malick) - boarding an airplane for Paris from LA. But, when the plane makes an emergency landing in Cleveland, the women realize there are benefits to staying in Cleveland a while longer.

The three women meet an older Polish woman, Elka (Betty White), who is renting out extra rooms in her house. She takes the women in, and over time, is shown to have had a long and experienced life, often seeming more fun and life-loving than any of them. Elka often alludes to her dead husband having mob ties, remembers escaping the Nazis, and talks about all her relationships and flings. Betty White was meant to appear in one episode only, but her role was so well received that the producers decided to extend her role. A great choice, indeed, because Hot in Cleveland was bigger and better because of White's comedic timing and charming presence.

Hot in Cleveland

rent

Release Date June 16, 2010 Cast Valerie Bertinelli , Jane Leeves , Wendie Malick , Betty White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

5 'Boston Legal' (2004-2008)

As Catherine Piper

In Boston Legal, Betty White appeared in just over a dozen episodes, but she was a refreshing addition to an already great show. This quirky legal drama often bordered with dark comedy, and a lot of funny moments came from White herself while she was on. She first appeared on The Practice as Catherine Piper, Alan Shore's (James Spader) former neighbor. Then came The Practice spinoff, Boston Legal, where Alan hires Catherine as his secretary.

Boston Legal is a legal dramedy spinoff focusing on a polarizing character from another long-running legal drama, The Practice. While the latter follows Dylan McDermot as a leading lawyer with a conscience, Alan was always described as amoral. Alan is later followed to Boston, where he settles in a law firm run by the eccentric, OCD-ridden Denny Crane (William Shatner). While Betty White's Catherine is a smart and experienced woman, she's also unpredictable and has no filter. In one episode, she robs a small shop at gunpoint, while in another, she sarcastically makes fun of a police officer that comes to arrest Alan. White's role in Boston Legal is often deemed one of her best; it's the perfect blend of funny and clever with a dash of strange and silly behavior.

Boston Legal

rent

Release Date October 3, 2004 Creator David E. Kelley Cast James Spader , William Shatner , Candice Bergen , John Larroquette , Tara Summers , Christian Clemenson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

4 'The Pet Set' (1971-1972)

As Herself/the Host

For anyone that wishes to see Betty White as her best self, The Pet Set - which was restored and renamed to Betty White's Pet Set - is the ideal show for that. This 39-episode show saw White hosting an array of animal lovers, from celebrities to animal caretakers. She can be seen with numerous dogs, but she also had some bigger and meaner animals on, from elephants to lions.

She would often proclaim her love of animals, often through advocacy for animal rights, and creating the show helped the world see the real Betty White.

Betty White and her husband Allan Ludden, a game show host and the show's producer, created The Pet Set as a labor of love. She would often proclaim her love of animals, often through advocacy for animal rights, and creating the show helped the world see the real Betty White. This isn't acting for her, and she doesn't take on any role or persona, but it's still one of the best TV experiences with White as the lead. The show would feature famous guest stars that would be faced with various kinds of animals, so, for instance, fans could watch Carol Burnett feeding a baby elephant or Burt Reynolds sitting down with a puma.

3 'Life with Elizabeth' (1952-1955)

As Elizabeth

Betty White occasionally acted out sketches as the character Elizabeth on her talk show Hollywood on Television. This was then written into a spinoff TV series and named Life with Elizabeth. Besides White as Elizabeth, the series starred Del Moore as her husband Alvin and Jack Narz, a popular radio host at the time, as the show's presenter and narrator.

Betty White and Del Moore have an amazing rapport and chemistry, and their conversations, or so-called 'incidents,' were simply playful, funny banter.

Each episode of the show consisted of typically three sketches, or so-called "incidents"; those incidents would present a conflict between Elizabeth and Alvin or some sort of trouble. The punchline of most 'incidents' was the narrator asking "Elizabeth, aren't you ashamed?" at which she would shyly smile and nod. It would often end with her nodding but then playfully shaking her head, to indicate she's not ashamed at all. Betty White and Del Moore have an amazing rapport and chemistry, and their conversations, or so-called 'incidents,' were simply playful, funny banter. The series ran for two seasons and 65 episodes, and resulted in Betty White receiving her first Emmy nomination.

2 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970-1977)

As Sue Ann Nivens

The revolutionary and beloved Mary Tyler Moore Show broke a lot of rules when it came out because of its representation of a leading lady. Mary Tyler Moore, one of the greatest women in comedy, portrayed Mary Richards, an unmarried, independent career woman who chased the career of her dreams as a network associate producer. Besides a great story and greater jokes, the show starred some of the biggest comedy names of that time - including Betty White.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show ran for 168 episodes, and Betty White guest starred in about 45 as Sue Ann Nivens, the host of a homemaking show on Mary's network. Sue Ann is described as man-hungry, duplicitous, and competitive, but White contributed a bit more virtue to her character, rejuvenating an already great show. In her homemaking show called The Happy Homemaker, Sue Ann presents herself as warm and welcoming. James L. Brooks wrote The Mary Tyler Moore Show and brought a magnificent cast together. Brooks would often hit the nail on the head with his writing and comedy, but this show was special for many more reasons - it had some socially important episodes, won three consecutive Emmys for the best comedy series, and got Moore her three consecutive Emmys for the outstanding lead in a comedy.