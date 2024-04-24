The Big Picture Between the Temples hits theaters August 23, 2024, after rave reviews at Sundance and a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The comedy stars Jason Schwartzman as a cantor facing a crisis of faith and Carol Kane as his music teacher.

It will face competition from other films like The Crow and 200% Wolf on its release date.

After earning rave reviews at Sundance, Between the Temples is hitting theaters nationwide this summer. The Jason Schwartzman/Carol Kane comedy is set to be released on August 23, 2024. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Classics will screen the film at June's Tribeca Film Festival, as well, before its wide release.

Between the Temples stars Schwartzman (Bored to Death) as Ben, a recently widowed cantor at a New York synagogue who finds himself undergoing a crisis of faith, having descended into depression and moved back in with his mothers (Triangle of Sadness' Dolly de Leon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Caroline Aaron) after his wife's death. Meanwhile, his rabbi (Robert Smigel, the man behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is trying to set Ben up with his daughter (Madeline Weinstein, Alex Strangelove). Ben, however, starts to put his life back together by teaching his own grade school music teacher (Kane, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as she prepares for her bat mitzvah. It currently has a 91% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes; in his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime found it to be "a bit shaggy, unpredictable, always odd, but with just enough heart that it’s easy to warm up to."

What Else Comes Out In Theaters August 23?

Between the Temples' August 23 release date will pit it against an eclectic assortment of late-August films. Also slated to be released on that date are the long-awaited remake of The Crow, Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, the Christian drama The Forge, and the animated film 200% Wolf. Some stragglers of the summer movie season, including Borderlands, Trap, Alien: Romulus, and the second part of Kevin Costner's Horizon duology may still be hanging around by then, too. Meanwhile, the next week is Labor Day weekend, which is often a box office wasteland; the oft-delayed Sony superhero flick Kraven the Hunter drops that weekend, as does the presidential biopic Reagan.

Between the Temples was directed by Nathan Silver (Uncertain Terms), from a script by Silver and frequent collaborator C. Mason Wells. It was produced by Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, and Nate Kamiya on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment, Adam Kersh of Fusion Entertainment, and Taylor Hess. David Darby and Lauren Shelton on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment, Joshua Blum, and stars Schwartzman and Kane executive produced.

Between the Temples will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024.