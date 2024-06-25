This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get ready to laugh and feel the love with Between the Temples, a heartwarming comedy about faith and friendship.

Watch as a grieving cantor finds hope and healing through unexpected connections and musical moments.

With a talented cast and a heartfelt story, this indie gem is set to charm audiences starting August 23.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and making waves at the Berlinale and Tribeca Film Festival, indie filmmaker Nathan Silver’s latest comedy Between the Temples is set to take the audiences by storm this August. The Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane-led feature has unveiled a new trailer that paints a hilarious, slice-of-life picture.

The trailer sees a grieving Ben, a cantor who is too messed up to even hold a service. As he’s distraught and given up on his life, he meets his old music teacher Carla, who wants to have a bat mitzvah. Things take a hilarious turn when Ben, with the help of his new student, starts putting his life back in order. The trailer will certainly make you smile at this odd pair, who beautifully come together, confide in each other, and in the process find their faith. Silver has managed to make a world where each character feels familiar, and the trailer and poster set a fun and bright tone for the feature.

The Team Behind ‘Between the Temples’

Between the Temples follows Ben, a recently widowed cantor at a New York synagogue who finds himself undergoing a crisis of faith, having descended into depression and moved back in with his mothers after his wife's death. Meanwhile, his rabbi is trying to set Ben up with his daughter. Ben, however, starts to put his life back together by teaching his grade school music teacher as she prepares for her bat mitzvah.

The movie has got some brilliant reviews and currently has an 88 percent Tomatometer score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Silver directs from a script he co-wrote with C. Mason Wells. Along with Schwartzman as Ben Gottlieb, and Kane as Carla O'Connor, the movie also cast Dolly de Leon as Judith Gottlieb, Caroline Aaron as Meira Gottlieb, Robert Smigel as Rabbi Bruce, Madeline Weinstein as Gabby, Matthew Shear as Nat O'Connor. Further rounding off the cast are Lindsay Burdge, Jason Grisell, Cindy Silver, John Magary in various roles.

The film is produced by Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, and Nate Kamiya on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment along with Adam Kersh of Fusion Entertainment, and Taylor Hess. Executive producers include David Darby and Lauren Shelton of Ley Line Entertainment, Joshua Blum, along with Schwartzman and Kane.

Between the Temples releases in theaters on August 23. You can check out the new trailer above and read our review here.