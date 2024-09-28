Have you ever watched a sitcom episode and thought to yourself, "Well, that sucked. Who wrote that nonsense, a bunch of school kids?" There's certainly precedent for school kids writing a sitcom episode, only in this case, the sitcom episode is among the genre's all-time best: a simple but effective critique of racism from a group of 10th-grade English students in an impoverished Los Angeles high school. The ground-breaking episode aired on ABC on December 24, 1970, a Christmas-themed chapter of the beloved sitcom Bewitched called "Sisters at Heart," and the story of how it came to be is just as fascinating, and arguably even more so, than what ended up on screens that night.

An English Teacher Reached Out, and 'Bewitched' Replied

Marcella Saunders, a 23-year-old teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School in Los Angeles, struggled with how to teach her tenth-grade English class. The stark majority of students in the impoverished school couldn't read or write at a high school level, and engaging them was difficult. One day, Saunders realized that most students didn't complete the assignment she handed out the day before but watched Bewitched instead. Inspired, she changed direction and began teaching English through screenplays. Saunders reached out to multiple TV productions, specifically Bewitched, and producer William Asher and Samantha Stephens herself, Elizabeth Montgomery, responded with an invitation for the class to come to the Bewitched set.

As a thank you, the class collaborated on a storyline for the show, an episode about black-and-white friendship called "Sisters at Heart." Asher was so impressed that he reached out to veteran writer Barbara Avedon, explaining that the school kids wrote a solid script, and asked if she could tweak it ever so slightly. Author Herbie J. Pilato, in an interview with Avedon, recalled that she was amazed at the script, "as good as any that she had seen from established writers." Avedon met with Saunders' class and asked why they liked Bewitched. One young man, speaking for the class, replied, "It's a mixed marriage. She's a witch and he's human, and she could have anything she wants, but doesn't use her powers for selfish reasons. Only once in a while to help her husband." Avedon called it a "wonderful moment" and addressed the class again, explaining that she didn't want to rewrite the script but wanted to work with them to create something beautiful. The one change she suggested (per Closer Weekly) was to give the episode a Christmas theme because it was filled with that kind of spirit. The class agreed, and, as Avedon says, "the class and I became friends." The students returned to the set for a production and rehearsal meeting for their episode, with Dick Sargent, aka Darrin Stephens 2, commenting on how the students "with just a little approval and motivation, came alive on the set."​​​​

"Sisters at Heart" Credits all 26 Students

The episode itself sees Lisa (Venetta Rogers), the daughter of Keith (Don Marshall) and Dorothy Wilson (Janee Michelle), a Black couple, stay at the Stephens' home for a few days. Tabitha (Erin Murphy), Samantha and Darrin's daughter, is thrilled to have Lisa around, claiming they'll temporarily be sisters, but bullies at the park point out that they can't be because of their skin colors. No problem for Tabitha, who casts a spell that gives her black spots on her skin and white spots on Lisa's skin. Samantha tries to reverse the spell but is unsuccessful because Tabitha wants them to remain "sisters," so she explains that differences in appearance won't prevent that, and Tabitha reverses the spell.

Meanwhile, a misunderstanding leads to Mr. Brockway (Parley Baer), a toy company owner, pulling his million-dollar account from the advertising firm, believing Darrin is married to a Black woman. When he realizes that Darrin is married to Samantha, he offers the account back, only for Larry Tate (David White), Darrin's boss, to refuse it, unwilling to work with a bigot. Samantha teaches Brockway a lesson, causing him to see everyone, including himself, with Black skin. On Christmas Day, with the Wilsons and the Stephens celebrating together, Brockway arrives and apologizes, repenting his racism. Samantha invites him to join them for dinner ("integrated turkey, white and dark meat"), and he accepts.

Montgomery opens and closes the episode, telling viewers (per the previously referenced USA Today) that the episode "evoked the true spirit of Christmas... conceived in the image of innocence and filled with truth." The episode, which was praised by critics and educators alike, would go on to win a special Governor's Emmy Award in 1971 for its impact. And in the credits, the recognition of the fascinating story behind "Sisters at Heart" reads in perpetuity: "Story by: 5th Period English – Room 309 Thomas Jefferson High School [Los Angeles, California]," with all 26 students listed.

All 8 seasons of Bewitched are available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S.

