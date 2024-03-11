For anyone who grew up in the ‘90s, Beverly Hills, 90210 defined the generation. The teen drama captured audience's attention: fans couldn’t get enough of the attractive yet relatable characters and the cutting-edge storylines. Beverly Hills, 90210 was arguably ahead of its time. While it wasn’t the first show to do it, the series tackled high school life with a soapy feel but also touched on serious issues. From sexual assault to eating disorders, violence, bullying, learning disabilities, racism, and more, nothing was off-limits.

Beverly Hills, 90210 is the type of show you could watch a second (or third) time around all the way through, and still be intrigued and entertained. Every episode of the 10-season run is strong, but there are a few that stand out for various reasons.

10 “Perfect Mom”

Season 1, Episode 7

The parents were always secondary on the show, but they were involved in some storylines, including their own salacious ones. This episode highlights a common aspect of teenage life, jealousy, but relating to parents. Brenda struggles with both being the new girl in town and not having the same financial wealth as her new friends. She believes that Kelly has the perfect life with the coolest mom who lets her do whatever she wants. Brenda’s mom, by contrast, is strict and overprotective. But as she grows closer to Kelly, Brenda learns that not everything is as it seems.

Kelly’s mom is an addict who has recently relapsed, using drugs and alcohol again. Meanwhile, Brenda has been taking her own mother for granted, not realizing how lucky she is to have such an “average” loving family. It’s a fabulously done episode with an important message about how the grass is not always greener on the other side. Sometimes, people are hiding secrets no one knows about, and it’s important to always show gratitude.

9 "P.S. I Love You”

Season 5, Episode 32

A terrifying look at emotional and physical abuse, Donna had been in a relationship with Ray for some time by this episode. He was controlling, temperamental, possessive, and even violent at times. Donna often made excuses for his words and behavior, believing, like many abused individuals do, that it was always her fault. But everything culminates in this episode when an angry Ray pushes Donna down the stairs, injuring her arm.

This is also a turning point for Valerie who, despite her awful behavior towards everyone, including cheating with Ray, sees what happens and tries to talk sense into Donna. The episode is a potentially emotional triggering one for anyone who has been a victim before or knows someone who has. But it’s an important depiction of abuse that transcended the entertainment value of the show. Beverly Hills, 90210 was never afraid to get real, and this was one of the most jaw-dropping moments.

8 “One Wedding and a Funeral”

Season 6, Episode 10

Throughout the entire series, Dylan lived a tortured life, including dealing with a mother who left and a father who was a criminal. He struggled with addiction and depression and couldn’t seem to make a romantic decision between Kelly and Brenda. He finally met Toni, the woman of his dreams, and he was ready to get married. But as was typical, things didn’t go as planned.

Toni’s father, a man with criminal ties, did not like Dylan and plotted to kill him. What he didn’t know, however, was that Toni was behind the wheel of Dylan’s car when he sent hitmen to finish the job. They shot, killing Toni instantly. The tragic end to a wonderful episode that began with a wedding and Dylan finally finding happiness was devastating for fans. Dylan could seemingly never catch a break. It ends with him riding away on his motorcycle, and the character doesn’t return again until the ninth season.

7 “Wild Fire”

Season 2, Episode 8

One of many relatable episodes, every student can relate to the new person coming to the school and shaking things up. In the case of this episode, it’s Emily Valentine, a gorgeous new student who catches the eye of both Brandon and Dylan. Now broken up, Brenda realizes she wants to be with Dylan after all. It’s always exciting when a new character joins to change the status quo, and Emily did much more than that when she eventually becomes obsessed with Brandon.

Meanwhile, Scott, a minor character in the first few seasons, returns to school from a vacation to find that his long-time nerdy best friend David has changed. He’s part of the “popular” crowd now and doesn’t have much time for his old friend. It’s a sad story that has happened to so many. Seeing the changing nature of their otherwise enduring friendship is a heartbreakingly real part of everyday teenage life.

6 “Spring Dance”

Season 1, Episode 21

In this episode, the always jovial, pompous Steve finally lets down his guard when he reveals a huge secret: he discovered that he is adopted. The feud between Brenda and Kelly heats up as well, seeing as they show up wearing the exact same dress. This is also the episode when Brenda and Dylan finally consummate their relationship, and she loses her virginity. In perhaps a bit of foreshadowing, Kelly goes to the annual Spring Dance with Brandon, which has the pair looking at one another in a different light. Meanwhile, Andrea is jealous because she still has a secret crush on Brandon.

The school dance is always a big deal for high school kids, making this episode one of the most relatable. From jealousy to secrets, pressure, and popularity, it has all the elements that define the high school experience.

5 “Graduation Day”

Season 7, Episode 32

Through the series, Donna held true to her beliefs that she did not want to be fully intimate with someone until she was married. This often led to rifts with the men she dated, including guys like Ray who cheated on her because of it. David, however, always respected her values. And it was clear from early on that the two were meant to be together. So, it’s fitting that, after the two reconcile and are dating again, Donna is confident that David is “the one,” and she’s finally ready.

By the end of the episode, the two make love for the first time, Donna officially losing her virginity and taking their relationship to the next level. The episode also has moments of drama, including Val contemplating suicide, Kelly learning that her father is going to jail, Steve and Valerie hooking up at a graduation party, and Clare, who had become a pivotal character, leaving for good.

4 “Slumber Party”

Season 1, Episode 13

One of the most talked about episodes of the series, it’s the first time that Brenda truly understands that all the money in the world and classic beauty doesn’t absolve the upper-class West Beverly High kids of family and personal drama. She invites some of her new friends over for a sleepover in hopes of growing closer to them. But the evening turns dark when Kelly’s rude friend Amanda pressures everyone to reveal their deepest secrets. Kelly, played by Jennie Garth who reprised the role for The CW spin-off 90210 in 2008, opens up about being sexually assaulted.

It's the first time Beverly Hills, 90210 shows that it’s truly willing to “go there” with serious storylines, except for an earlier season episode when Brandon drives while intoxicated. The episode is one of the most emotional and memorable on the show, showing a group of young women in their most vulnerable states with one another.

3 “Something in the Air”

Season 3, Episode 28

One of the most quoted lines from Beverly Hills, 90210 is “Donna Martin graduates!” chanted during a school-wide walk-out when Donna is almost prevented from graduating with her friends. She had a single glass of champagne at a gathering before prom, but because she doesn’t drink and is so thin, it affects her more than she realizes it would. School officials believe that she is intentionally intoxicated and, per a school rule, she may not be able to graduate because of it.

But the West Beverly kids aren’t going to let that happen. A wonderful episode about coming together for a cause, even if the cause itself isn’t a huge social injustice, this episode teaches about standing up for what you believe in.

2 “Things to Do on a Rainy Day”

Season 2, Episode 26

At the time this episode aired, Color Me Badd was one of the biggest R&B boy bands around. So, the cameo appearance and an entire storyline centered around them made sense. It begins when, after failing to win tickets to their concert from a radio station, the gals go to the hotel where they learn the group is staying in hopes that they might be able to track them down.

They’re successful in doing so, and it leads to a wonderful private meeting and performance. However, Donna also gets more than she bargained for. She sees her mother, who was supposed to be at the hotel attending a conference, coming out of a room while kissing another man. The episode beautifully weaves happy, joyful moments with heartbreak as Donna tries to reconcile what’s truly going on with her strict religious beliefs about the sanctity of marriage.

1 “Back in the High Life Again”

Season 3, Episode 19

There was a collective “gasp” heard among viewers during this episode, an ultimatum that led up to this pivotal moment. Dylan had been going back and forth between Brenda and Kelly following a summer fling with Kelly while Brenda was away in Paris. Dylan, one of the most likable characters despite his troubles, is forced to choose, once and for all.

In this episode, he looks Kelly in the eyes and tells her it’s her, and it has always been her. Naturally, when Brenda learns about Dylan’s choice along with his secret fling with Kelly, she is infuriated. Fans were reeling at the revelation, believing Brenda and Dylan were meant to be together. It was one of the most talked about moments ever on the show.

