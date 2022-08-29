Fans are getting one step closer to the much anticipated next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop series. Today, Deadline is reporting that not only does the upcoming Eddie Murphy comedy have a new title but now has two new co-stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige will be joining Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

The original Beverly Hills Cop saw Murphy playing Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who finds himself out of his element when he travels to Beverly Hills, California to solve the murder of a friend. The two sequels saw Axel Foley repeatedly brought back to Beverly Hills to solve more crimes. The plot of this fourth film is currently under wraps, but one can only imagine what will bring the Detroit cop back to the West Coast this time. Additionally, the nature of Gordon-Levitt and Paige’s roles has been kept under wraps.

The original Beverly Hills Cop movie is often credited with sky-rocketing Murphy’s career. The movie was released a few short months after he left Saturday Night Live, which made him a household name, but the movie made him an international star. The following years would see Murphy make hilarious comedies like Coming to America and his iconic stand-up special Eddie Murphy: Raw. This fourth installment has been a long time coming, with fans eagerly waiting since it was first in development in the 1990s, but now they are closer than ever.

Image via A24

Gordon-Levitt is best known for films like Inception, (500) Days of Summer, and The Dark Knight Rises. Recently, he starred in films like The Trial the Chicago 7, and he will voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake. Meanwhile, Paige recently had her breakout in A24’s Zola and will appear in the upcoming The Toxic Avenger reboot.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is written by Will Beall. Beall has previously written hit films like Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The film will be directed by commercial director Mark Molloy, and Murphy will serve as a producer on the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Executive producers will include Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic. Melissa Reid will serve as co-producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project as they become available. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will stream exclusively on Netflix when it releases.