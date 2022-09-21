You know you can’t get properly nostalgic if you don’t invite all the gang back. Netflix confirmed today that four original cast members are making their way back to California for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley – the highly anticipated action/comedy sequel starring Eddie Murphy as the title character for the fourth time. The streamer confirmed that Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot are all coming back to star in the upcoming film, whose plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Rumors of the four cast members returning already circulated the Internet, especially after leaked set photos of the actors were posted online by fans. However, we didn’t know at what capacity they might return, and now the streaming giant is revealing they won’t do cameos. This announcement suggests we can expect Axel Foley (Murphy) to trade banter with his fellow cop friends, much like he did in the original film series. Back in August, the streamer also announced two important new cast members.

Paul Reiser originally played detective Jeffrey Friedman, the partner to Foley in Beverly Hills Cop and Beverly Hills Cop II. The 11-time Emmy nominee is currently known for playing Dr. Sam Owens in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things. Recently, Reiser also reprised another one of his iconic roles: He played Paul Buchman in the 2019’s Season 8 of Mad About You alongside Helen Hunt.

Image via Paramount

Judge Reinhold and John Ashton played sergeant partners Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, respectively. Reinhold was a prominent star in the 80s and 90s, a period in which he starred in a series of high profile films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Gremlins, Ruthless People, and many others. Ashton was recently in Gone Baby Gone and acclaimed drama Once Upon a River. Last but not least, Bronson Pinchot was also recently on a Netflix show: He played Principal George Hawthorne in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Back in the 80s and 90s, he was also featured in genre-defining movies such as Risky Business and True Romance.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is directed by Mark Molloy, who makes his feature film directing debut after helming a series of TV commercials. The screenplay is by Will Beall, who is no stranger to blockbusters: He penned 2018’s Aquaman and wrote the story for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The original Beverly Hills Cop was written by Daniel Petrie Jr.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, including more cast members, expected release date, and trailer. You can indulge your nostalgia by watching the trailer for the original movie below: