During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.

During the interview, our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked Murphy what finally gave him the push to say "yes" to revisiting the franchise after so many years away from it. Of course, it wouldn’t make the least bit of sense to do another installment without Murphy reprising his role as Axel Foley, so the studio, screenwriters, producers, and everyone else had to wait until he was on board. And it turns out he only needed to hear one name:

"Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer. When he got involved, and he started developing the script, and he knew what Beverly Hills Cop was supposed to be. When he got back involved, that's when it all started to come together. Because we tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts, and it was never right. The studio was like, 'Let's go. Here it is.' It was like, 'It’s just not it.' Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his shit, and he put it together. He did [Top Gun: Maverick] just last year, and Bad Boys is Jerry Bruckheimer. So we have that same brain behind Beverly Hills Cop, and he put all the pieces in place that were required for us to make a great movie. And I'm excited for people to see it.”

The Problem of Bringing Axel Foley Back After Decades

In addition, Murphy also took a minute to confess that waiting so long to bring Axel Foley back took its toll. Now in his 60s, Murphy is no longer the action star he was when the original Beverly Hills Cop premiered in 1984, almost 40 years ago. Murphy talked about how the stunts played out this time around:

"I'm not 21. It was a long time ago, and it's a really physical movie. And then I had to do some physical stuff. I know Tom Cruise likes to do physical stuff, but […] I like to be on the couch. I don't like to be jumping over, and shooting, and running, and I had to do some jumping and shooting and running, and as a result, had a knee brace at the end of the movie. I had a knee brace, and my back is messed up, and all that. But the movie is going to be special.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is directed by Mark Molloy, who makes his feature film directing debut after helming a series of TV commercials. The screenplay is by Will Beall, who is no stranger to blockbusters, after he penned 2018’s Aquaman and wrote the story for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The original Beverly Hills Cop was written by Daniel Petrie Jr. Aside from Murphy, the returning cast features Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. New cast members include Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Page.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, including the trailer and release date. Stay tuned for our full interview with Murphy and the cast of You People later this week.