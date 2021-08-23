Long-awaited action sequel Beverly Hills Cop IV and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon are two of 23 new projects set to shoot in California, an eclectic list that's comprised of ten studio productions and thirteen independent films. Nine of the 23 have budgets of $10 million and under, but it's safe to assume that Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley and Snyder's sci-fi epic aren't going to fit that remit.

Beverly Hills Cop IV has been in development since the mid-1990s, and for a long time, it looked as though the fourth installment would never manage to escape development hell. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been attached since the summer of 2016, long before they blew the dust off another buddy franchise with Bad Boys for Life, but it looks as though cameras could be rolling in the not too distant future, which in itself presents questions in regards to the duo's HBO Max superhero movie Batgirl.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Zack Snyder Returns for 'Army of the Dead 2,' Signs Two-Year First-Look Deal With Netflix

As for Rebel Moon, it'll mark the first film under Snyder's two-year exclusive development deal with Netflix, and it actually began life as a Star Wars spinoff inspired by Akira Kurosawa's classic Seven Samurai. Refitted as an original sci-fi concept at the streamer, the story follows a young woman with a mysterious past who heads out on a mission to neighboring planets in order to recruit warriors with the goal of defeating a tyrannical ruler who threatens peaceful colonies on the edge of the galaxy.

Some of the other filmmakers set to tackle projects in California include Aziz Ansari, Karyn Kusama, Kobi Libii, Kenya Barris, Jonah Hill, and more, providing jobs for over 4000 crew members, close to 900 cast members, and plenty of behind the scenes and post-production artists, so it's good news all-round.

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: 'La Brea' Posters Reveal the Striking Divide Between Worlds on NBC's New Series What happens when a family finds themselves separated in worlds both above and below?

Read Next