Hit the music - Axel Foley is back. Originally debuting back in December 1984, Beverly Hills Cop quickly became a firm favorite of many thanks to an action-packed plot, Murphy's energetic fish-out-of-water lead performance, and, of course, an iconic soundtrack. It was perhaps the easiest decision of 1984, given the movie's North American box office return of $234 million, to green-light a second outing, especially considering the first was the highest-grossing film released in the US in 1984. A second then turned into a third, however, sadly, the film was received negatively, with critical reception translating into a poor box office run. It then felt right to lay the franchise to rest, with its legions of supporters left with the hope that one day Axel may return.

Well, that day is now... almost. After 30 long years, Murphy will finally be reprising his role and playing detective once again. The road to revival has certainly been rocky, including a failed television pilot back in 2013 and a planned Paramount Pictures-helmed fourth movie in the mid-2000s that got stuck in development hell. Alas, the time is nearly here for that timeless synthesizer track to be cued and for the streets of California to become a safer place. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at exactly how you can watch Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F officially premieres on July 3, 2024. This is almost exactly 40 years following the release of the original, and Muprhy is looking just as good as ever. This also marks the theatrical release date of another major franchise with the exciting Despicable Me 4.

Is 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' on Streaming?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be exclusively released on Netflix. When the original trilogy was first released, a theatrical premiere was necessary; In the modern day of streaming, for better or for worse, that doesn't have to be the case. Netflix is no stranger to massive franchises, with their streaming ground the perfect home for a revival as big as this.

For those without a subscription fee who will need one in time for Axel Foley's return, here is a handy breakdown of all the subscription options:

Can You Watch 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Without Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix holds the exclusive rights to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, meaning any other streaming option will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. However, for physical media fans, there is a chance the movie could come to DVD and Blu-ray following its release, although an official announcement has not yet been made.

Watch the Trailer For 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Released by Netflix on May 23, 2024, and available to watch above, the trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is nothing short of thrilling. Set to a remixed version of Patti LaBelle's "Stir It Up" and "Axel F", a gorgeous introduction to the sunny sights of Beverly Hills is quickly interrupted by the arrival of a low-flying, erratic helicopter, sat in by none other than, you guessed, Axel Foley. However, the piloted side of the helicopter also holds another major addition to the movie in the form of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's tough Detective Bobby Abbott. The pair flail and flounder in typically comedic fashion, with just this one introductory clip alone enough to promise hilarity in abundance upon the movie's arrival. A balance between classic references and a fresh outlook, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F looks to be one for old and new fans alike, a tough task for any franchise revival.

Where to Stream the Original Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy

The perfect starter before the main course, many lovers of the franchise will likely want to remind themselves of Axel Foley's last trips to 90210. With that in mind, here is a breakdown of where you can access the original Beverly Hills Cop trilogy.

'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

A fresh-faced Murphy makes his debut as Axel Foley in this first outing, which sees him track his friend's killer to the flashy heights of 90210. Attempting to capture the criminal using street smarts that even the police force can't keep up with, this was the perfect introduction to the franchise.

'Beverly Hills Cop II' (1987)

Now with his newfound fondness for the streets of Beverly Hills, a smarter Foley returns to 90210 with a point to prove. As a detective, he is charged with investigating a series of intricate heists, with the hero, of course, unlikely to follow the rulebook.

'Beverly Hills Cop III' (1994)

The final installment in the trilogy sees Foley back in Beverly Hills, this time attempting to piece together the puzzle of a murder. However, in an unusual twist, the investigation leads him to an amusement park as he boards a merry-go-round of clues and action.

