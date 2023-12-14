The Big Picture Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley brings a nostalgic boost to Hollywood's landscape.

The new movie introduces a personal threat to Foley's daughter, leading to a high-stakes adventure with unexpected twists.

Production on the long-awaited fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop series finally began after years of anticipation, with Netflix set to release the film in 2024.

Hollywood's landscape is about to get a nostalgic boost with the return of Eddie Murphy as the beloved Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Netflix has just released the first trailer, featuring Murphy's character on yet another adventure, a continuation of the classic franchise that started in the 1980s. The original Beverly Hills Cop was a cultural phenomenon when it was released in 1984 that not only showcased Murphy's comedic talents but also redefined the action-comedy genre. Its success spawned two sequels in 1987 and 1994. Over the years, Foley has become one of Murphy's most iconic characters, combining sharp wit with street smarts.

The cast for the new movie includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon. In this new chapter, the threat becomes more personal when Foley's daughter, played by Paige, faces danger. This critical situation pulls Foley back into action to resolve the crisis. He teams up with his daughter and a lively new partner, portrayed by Gordon-Levitt.

The story intensifies when Foley reunites with his trusted friends Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton). They join forces on an important quest to expose a deeply hidden conspiracy. Packed with unforeseen twists, this adventure aims to engage fans who have followed the series from the beginning and hopefully draw in new viewers as well.

When Did Eddie Murphy Become a Big Star?

Close

The first Beverly Hills Cop movie played a significant role in catapulting Eddie Murphy's career to new heights. Released shortly after Murphy's departure from Saturday Night Live, a show that had already made him well-known, the film established him as an international superstar. In the subsequent years, Murphy starred in acclaimed comedies such as Coming to America and delivered his legendary stand-up special Eddie Murphy: Raw. The fourth installment of the series has been highly anticipated, with initial talks dating back to the 1990s.

Production on the project was then announced in the mid-2000s at Paramount Pictures, the studio that helmed the first three films. The film was then got stuck in what is commonly known as "development hell", with very little forward traction, and never got off the ground. However, movement occurred in October 2019 when Murphy told Collider that he anticipated production would soon be underway on a new movie. It was announced the next month that production was underway with Paramount licensing the franchise rights to Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is slated to be released by Netflix in 2024. The original Beverly Hills Cop is streaming on Netflix in the U.S. Check out the trailer for the new movie down below:

Watch on Netflix