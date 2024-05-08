The Big Picture Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his new police partner.

Fans have been waiting for the longest time for the return of their favorite on-screen cop Axel Foley, finally, we have Eddie Murphy reprising his character in the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise, aptly titled, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. While the film has been in development hell for decades, it’ll be bringing back some familiar characters as well as the new ones and the most exciting addition to the cast is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who’ll play Alex’s new police partner.

Empire Magazine has unveiled a new look at Gordon-Levitt’s character Detective Bobby Abbott. He can be seen in Beverly Hills background, looking like he’s ready for what’s to come, with a gun in his hand. He looks pretty tough adding an interesting dynamic partnering with Alex.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Had a Lot of Fun Behind the Scenes

Image via Empire Magazine

Gordon-Levitt described his character as a bit “straight-laced – I am an actual Beverly Hills cop, whereas Axel Foley is a cop from Detroit who finds himself in Beverly Hills – but he’s not a simple straight man.” But Detective Bobby is not all serious, the actor reveals that he certainly got his “licks in,” elaborating, “I wouldn’t be living up to this crazy opportunity if I wasn’t going to have a few myself. We got to do some really fun stuff.”

In the fourth installment, when Alex’s daughter Jane's life is threatened, he returns to Beverly Hills. He teams up with a new partner and his old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Gordon-Levitt had a great time behind the scenes, “The first time we really started improvising together was in a car. And shooting car scenes, you can’t get out for big chunks of time.” Adding that both the actors would nerd out in between the shots, “On that first day, waiting for the rig to reposition, we started talking about the song ‘Let The Good Times Roll’. The original version, the Harry Nilsson cover, and then other songs with that phrase in, by Sam Cooke and Jimi Hendrix… Eddie’s kind of a nerd about those things, as am I.”

Directed by Mark Molloy the movie also cast Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Kevin Bacon, and Mark Pellegrino. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 3. You can know more details with our guide here and check out the new image above.