The Big Picture Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix, embracing 80s nostalgia with a retro trailer and VHS aesthetics.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Paul Reiser, and Kevin Bacon.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F promises a nostalgic thrill ride, blending 80s charm with modern storytelling, humor, and action.

The heat is back on the neon-lit streets of Beverly Hills as Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix is rolling out the red carpet for this highly anticipated event film, complete with a trailer that’s a blast from the past, drenched in 1980s VHS aesthetics. It's the latest fun release designed to get fans even more hyped, following Monday's announcement that they’re offering a sneak peek at the first five minutes of the movie. In a move that’s sure to delight both new audiences and nostalgic fans, the trailer embraces a retro style, featuring grainy footage, synthesized music, and flashy graphics straight out of an '80s video rental store. Murphy's Axel Foley is back with all the swagger and humor that made him a household name, ready to tackle a new, high-stakes adventure in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Joining Murphy in this thrilling sequel is a top-notch cast including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon. This time, Foley returns to Beverly Hills to save his daughter, played by Paige, from a deadly threat, plunging him into a conspiracy that’s more personal than ever. In true buddy-cop fashion, Foley teams up with a new, dynamic partner portrayed by Gordon-Levitt, while also reuniting with his old comrades Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton). Together, they embark on a mission filled with danger, car chases, and the kind of over-the-top action sequences that defined the '80s.

The trailer not only highlights the film’s action-packed plot but also pays homage to the era with its stylized look. It would be a real shame if we failed to see plenty of flashy cars, pastel-colored suits, and a pulsating electronic soundtrack in the movie itself, that takes you back to the golden age of VHS tapes and blockbuster video nights.

What Can We Expect From 'Axel F'?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F promises to be a nostalgic thrill ride, blending the best of '80s charm with modern-day storytelling. Netflix is banking on the film’s mix of humor, action, and retro flair to capture the hearts of audiences everywhere. As Axel Foley navigates the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills once more, fans are in for a wild, exhilarating ride that only Eddie Murphy can deliver.

Stay tuned as Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is poised to be one of the standouts of the season, proving that sometimes, the past really is the best place to revisit.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten

Watch on Netflix