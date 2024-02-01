The Big Picture Eddie Murphy reprises his iconic role as Axel Foley in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Axel F, alongside a star-studded cast.

The film follows Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills to protect his daughter from a grave threat, teaming up with a young partner and his old comrades.

After years of speculation and setbacks, the fourth installment of the franchise is finally being brought to life and will be released on Netflix in 2024.

Netflix has revealed the latest image for the upcoming comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, proving that the appetite for nostalgia is still alive and kicking in Hollywood. The movie sees Eddie Murphy reprising his iconic role as Axel Foley, the Detroit police officer and detective turned Hollywood investigator, made famous in the 1980s. Joining Murphy in the sequel are the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

The film sees Murphy's Foley returning to Beverly Hills for a brand new and exciting adventure and this time, the stakes couldn't be higher or more personal as Foley's daughter (played by Paige) is the target of a grim and grave threat on her life, putting her in mortal danger and forcing Foley back into the fold in order to avert disaster. Teaming up with his kid, Foley also joins forces with a young and dynamic partner, played by Gordon-Levitt, as well as reuniting with his trusted brothers-in-arms from the past in the form of Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton), and together, they team up on a mission with the highest of stakes to unravel a conspiracy, which is sure to thrill fans both old and new.

Why Wasn't There a 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'?

Image via Netflix

There had been longstanding speculation about a potential fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop series, particularly since Murphy expressed interest in the 1990s after the third film received a lukewarm response. Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the original trilogy, announced its intention to develop the project in the mid-2000s. However, the film encountered numerous setbacks and seemed to be stuck in 'development hell', failing to gain momentum. This changed in October 2019 when Murphy told Collider that preparations for shooting the fourth movie were underway. In the following month, it was confirmed that production had started, with Netflix acquiring the rights to the franchise from Paramount.

Directed by Mark Molloy, the movie features a script written by Will Beall, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two movies in the series, is back as a producer alongside Murphy. In an interview with Empire, Bruckheimer mentioned that the essence of Axel Foley lies in its emotional depth, regardless of its humor and action.

The new installment is scheduled for a 2024 release on Netflix.