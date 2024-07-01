The Big Picture Eddie Murphy returns in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and more joining the cast.

The film revolves around Murphy's Foley character saving his daughter from a life-threatening situation and reuniting with old partners.

Directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix on July 3.

The heat is, once again, on as Eddie Murphy returns to the streets of Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The movie is something of an event film for Netflix, and to draw as many eyes to it as possible, they're also offering viewers the chance to see the first five minutes of the movie right now. Joining Murphy in the sequel are the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

The film brings back Murphy's Foley to Beverly Hills for a thrilling new adventure and this time, the stakes couldn't be any higher or more personal as Foley's daughter (played by Paige) is the target of a terrible threat on her life, putting her in mortal danger and forcing Foley back into the fold to avert disaster. In your classic double act, Foley also joins forces with a young and dynamic partner, played by Gordon-Levitt, as well as reuniting with his trusted brothers-in-arms from the past in the form of Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton), and together, they team up on a mission with huge threats to unravel a conspiracy, which is sure to thrill fans just discovering the series, and long-term fans too.

What Took So Long to Make a Fourth 'Beverly Hills Cop' Movie?

Speculation about a fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop series had been ongoing, especially since Eddie Murphy showed interest in the 1990s after the third film's lukewarm reception. Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the original trilogy, announced plans to develop the project in the mid-2000s. However, the film faced many delays and remained in "development hell," unable to progress. This changed in October 2019 when Murphy told Collider that preparations for the fourth movie were underway. The following month, it was confirmed that production had started, with Netflix acquiring the franchise rights from Paramount.

Directed by Mark Molloy, the movie features a script by Will Beall, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two films, returns as a producer alongside Eddie Murphy. In an interview with Empire, Bruckheimer stressed that Axel Foley’s character is rooted in emotional depth, despite the humor and action.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arrives on Netflix on July 3. The original is also currently available on the platform. Check out our full guide here for everything you need to know about Murphy's return to the mean streets and see the sneak preview at Tudum.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Main Genre Action Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten

