The Big Picture Fans rejoice as Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, set to premiere on Netflix this July.

The new installment will feature familiar faces like Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, along with new stars like Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon.

Director Mark Molloy teases plenty of laughs and improvisation from Murphy, promising an entertaining and nostalgic experience for fans of the franchise.

Fans have waited decades for Eddie Murphy’s return as Alex Foley and that wait is coming to an end as the fourth installment in the franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, is set to drop on Netflix this July. The movie will bring back some familiar faces along with the new ones as anticipation grows fans are getting a new look at the feature flaunting every aspect. A new set of images finally sees the old team back in a car and showcases all the behind-the-scenes fun.

Unveiled by Entertainment Weekly, one image sees Murphy getting a warning from none other than Detective Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser). Another image sees him sharing space with Luis Guzman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt while another image gives us a look at the extended cast. One image, though, stands out as Murphy is seen in a car sitting with his old friends Billy and John, which is a scene near the end of the movie, director Mark Molloy teases, "Axel's definitely been up to his usual shenanigans. And as always, Rosewood and Taggart have got a close eye on him."

What to Expect From ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

In the upcoming installment, Alex returns to Beverly Hills when his daughter Jane's life is threatened. He then teams up with a new partner and his old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. The movie will be full of surprises and Murphy’s antics, as Molloy reveals, "You've got one of the greatest comedians, if not in my eyes, the greatest comedian in the world. A huge part of my job is to create a space for improvisation to thrive. I always want to get what's on the page, but when you have someone like Eddie Murphy, you want to let him be free." He further teases, “And as I look back on the film, some of the funniest moments in the film is when Eddie is improvising and the audience loves it."

Along with its many nostalgic traits, the movie also features some compelling performances from Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott, Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders, Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant Billy Rosewood, John Ashton as Sergeant John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Detective Jeffrey, Bronson Pinchot as Serge and Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 3. You can know more details with our guide here and check out the new image above.