The Big Picture Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F tops Netflix with 41 million views, surpassing A Family Affair and Trigger Warning.

Supacell dethrones Bridgerton, with 11.8 million views.

Under Paris remains the most popular non-English movie, becoming the third most popular overall on Netflix.

Axel Foley's still got it. Even 30 years after the last movie premiered, the public still showed up to check out the wise-cracking cop's new adventure on Netflix. Today, the streamer revealed its viewing numbers for the week, and the Eddie Murphy action-comedy flick raked in a whopping 41 million views. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was among the top-ten most watched Netflix movies in 93 countries, which might signal that the franchise can keep going.

The action-comedy dethroned last week's most watched movie, but the public was still pretty interested in the Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron movie A Family Affair. It clung to #2 with 31.9 million views, which is a pretty hefty portion of Netflix subscribers and a lot more than the #3 most-watched movie: Jessica Alba's Trigger Warning accumulated 8 million views this week. Kids and video game fans united to round up the top five most-watched English language films, with Paw Patrol: The Movie at #4 with 5.2 million views and Warcraft at #5 with 4.1 million views.

As expected, Supacell's word of mouth success was able to make the sci-fi series dethrone the reigning queen Bridgerton. This week, the Shonda Rhimes-produced show finally made room for another one to take the top spot, and Supacell clocked in 11.8 million views. Netflix subscribers were also pretty interested in true-crime series: The Man With 1000 Kids (#2) and Worst Roomate Ever (#3) drew in 6.6 and 5.4 million views, and Bridgerton finally saw a viewership decrease with 4 million views that landed it in the #4 spot. Rounding up the top 5 was real estate reality series Owning Manhattan, which made its debut with 2.6 million views.

'Under Paris' Becomes Third Most Popular Non-English Movie Ever on Netflix

Word-of-mouth still keeps French hit movie Under Paris on top. This week, the non-English movie took the top spot once again with 3.6 million views, while Polish dark comedy Inheritance saw a drop to #5 with 1.8 million views. As of this week, Under Paris is the third most popular non-English movie ever from the Netflix catalog. Among the most-watched non-English TV series, Gangs of Galicia is still at the top keeping Netflix subscribers binging with 2.4 million views. Meanwhile, anime fans showed up this week and took the popular series Demon Slayer to #3.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 8 10 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten Studio Paramount Pictures

