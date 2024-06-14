The Big Picture Shaquille O'Neal auditions for the role of "Shaqxel Foley" in a hilarious mock tape for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F brings back Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, now facing new dangers and teaming up with a young partner.

The long-awaited fourth film in the franchise finally went into production in 2019, with a star-studded cast and Netflix backing.

Netflix has just released a hilarious mock audition tape to promote their new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. In the clip, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal tries out for the role of "Shaqxel Foley." Yes, you read that right. Shaq gives his best shot at becoming the famous detective, originally played by Eddie Murphy. The real movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, features Murphy back in his iconic role as Axel Foley, the Detroit cop who made the 1980s a lot cooler.

In Shaq's mock audition, he quotes various lines from the original movies, pulls out a banana like it’s a gun, shows off his own badge and police ID, and even hums the famous Beverly Hills Cop theme tune. It's a funny and lighthearted take on the beloved character that fans are sure to enjoy.

This time, Foley returns to Beverly Hills for an adventure that's more dangerous and personal than ever. His daughter, played by Taylour Paige, is in serious danger, which forces Foley to get back into action. He teams up with a young partner, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and reunites with his old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton). Together, they work to unravel a conspiracy that will thrill both old fans and new ones.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has an impressive cast. Alongside Murphy, the film stars Gordon-Levitt, Paige, Reinhold, Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon. The movie is directed by Mark Molloy, with a script by Will Beall, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two films in the series, is back as a producer alongside Murphy. In an interview with Empire, Bruckheimer said that Axel Foley's character has emotional depth, even though the movie is packed with humour and action.

Why Did It Take So Long for a New 'Beverly Hills Cop' Movie?

So why wasn't there a Beverly Hills Cop 4 sooner? There were many rumors over the years, especially after the third film didn’t do so well. Paramount Pictures planned to make the fourth movie in the mid-2000s, but it got stuck in 'development hell.' Things changed in October 2019, when Murphy announced that they were finally getting ready to shoot the movie. By the next month, production had started, and Netflix acquired the rights from Paramount, setting the stage for Axel Foley’s return.

As we wait for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F to be released, Shaq's mock audition is a perfect way to get excited about the film. Be sure to watch the tape and enjoy Shaq's humorous take on the iconic character.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Main Genre Action Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

Watch on Netflix