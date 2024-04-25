The Big Picture Jared Goff finds common ground with Axel Foley in new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sneak peek.

Eddie Murphy returns to iconic role as Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

Jerry Bruckheimer's successful revival of the character brings back classic actors for a new conspiracy uncovering adventure.

Many fans have been celebrating the return of Eddie Murphy as the classic Beverly Hills Cop, Axel Foley. Even Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, had some words of wisdom to share about the character ahead of the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix. The film is the fourth in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, and Murphy reprises the role three decades after the previous film. Goff states in the advertisement for the upcoming movie that he and the fictional detective have a lot in common.

“When I first came to Detroit from Los Angeles, I was nervous. It’s a big change and I wanted to fit in as quickly as possible. I turned to someone who understood both LA and Detroit.” Naturally, Axel is the primary person who can understand Goff’s plight. Transplanted from Detroit to LA, the Beverly Hills Cop series is a classic fish-out-of-water tale. But as Goff watches the new film and takes notes, one could argue he is perhaps taking his hero a little too seriously. Among some lessons Goff takes from the film is to curse more, steal helicopters, and hit people with fire extinguishers. Goff still plays for the Lions, so viewers can assume the quarterback didn’t impart this advice on his teammates. However, he did take away one sage truth.

“Ignore the critics. Because guys like us – we get the last laugh.” If the trailer is any indication, laughs are exactly what audiences are expecting when the new film premieres this summer.

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Brings the Band Back Together

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It may have been a generation since the last film premiered, but Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is retaining its former glory. Though the Detroit cop has some new characters in tow, the series reunites him with other classic actors of the series, as stated in the official synopsis.

“Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

The fact that Murphy is also returning to the role is good news. He told Collider in a previous interview that there had been many plans to revitalize the character, but it never came to fruition.

"We tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts, and it was never right. The studio was like, 'Let's go. Here it is.' It was like, 'It’s just not it.' Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his shit, and he put it together."

Jerry Bruckheimer’s success with Top Gun: Maverick and the Bad Boys sequel inspired confidence, and now fans can return to the world they know and love -- all with a killer theme song. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will premiere on Netflix on July 3, 2024.