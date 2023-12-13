The Big Picture Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, teaming up with a new partner to protect his daughter.

After years of speculation, the long-awaited fourth installment of the franchise is finally in production.

The film is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster, combining humor, action, and heartfelt moments to please fans of the original films.

Nostalgia has never been hotter in Hollywood, and the trip down memory lane continues as Netflix has debuted the first poster for their upcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which sees Eddie Murphy reprising his trademark role as the legendary Detroit police officer and detective-turned Hollywood sleuth, Axel Foley from the 1980s. The cast for the new movie includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

The movie sees the iconic detective Axel Foley (Murphy) returning to Beverly Hills for a brand-new adventure. This time, the stakes are even more personal as Foley's daughter (played by Paige) faces a grave threat, putting her at risk, and bringing Foley back into action to avert the danger. Joining forces with her, Foley teams up with a dynamic new partner (Gordon-Levitt), while reuniting with trusted comrades Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton), and together, they embark on a high-stakes mission to unravel a deep-rooted conspiracy, navigating twists and turns that will keep undoubtedly thrill fans of the original franchise and, hopefully, bring in some new fans as well.

Why Wasn't There a 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'?

For quite some time, there's been speculation about a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie, especially since Eddie Murphy showed interest back in the 1990s following the less-than-stellar reception of Beverly Hills Cop III. Paramount Pictures, the studio responsible for the first three films, announced plans for the project in the mid-2000s. However, the film struggled to progress, often referred to as being in 'development hell', and it never really took off. Things changed in October 2019, though, when Murphy revealed to Collider that they were gearing up to start filming the fourth movie. The following month, it was officially confirmed that production was on, with Paramount handing over the franchise rights to Netflix.

The movie is helmed by Mark Molloy, with a screenplay written by Will Beall, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican. Jerry Bruckheimer also returns to the franchise as a producer alongside Murphy. Bruckheimer produced the first two Beverly Hills Cop films, and recently told Empire that Axel Foley "Is about the emotion. No matter how funny it is, how much great action it has, it’s all about the heartstrings."

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is slated to be released by Netflix in 2024. Check out the new poster above.