Exclusive: Never-Before-Seen ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Deleted Scene Sees Eddie Murphy Chasing Leads

Eddie Murphy‘s return to the Hollywood spotlight is in full swing after a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live, a reminder of his Oscar-nom-worthy leading-man credentials in Dolemite Is My Name, and Beverly Hills Cop 4 coming down the pipeline. It’s arguably that last one that boggles the mind the most, as we’re coming up on the 35th anniversary of Beverly Hills Cop, the 1984 action-comedy that shot Murphy to superstardom, which Paramount is celebrating with a three-movie Blu-ray release on January 14. As part of the occasion, Collider is thrilled to debut a never-released deleted scene from the original Beverly Hills Cop, which is a sentence I did not ever expect to write.

Directed by Martin Brest from a script by Daniel Petrie Jr., Beverly Hills Cop stars Murphy as Axel Foley, a reckless Detroit police officer who travels to the much-sunnier streets of Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his friend, Mikey Tandino (James Russo). This deleted scene takes place before Foley heads West and features Ron Karabatsos in a role that only gets mentioned by Inspector Todd (Gilbert R. Hill) in the theatrical version. (At least Karabatsos got to straight-up inhale a steak for his troubles.)

“You go out there and try and find Mikey’s killers and you’re gonna’ get yourself killed,” Karabatsos’ character says. “Axel, trust me. You’re out of your league.”

Check out the scene below. For even more Murphy, here is Collider’s Steve Weintraub’s recent chat with the comedian, going into plans for new Netflix stand-up, Beverly Hills Cop 4, Coming to America 2, and why he sees this era of his career as a bookend.

If you’ve never seen it, here is is the official synopsis for Beverly Hills Cop: