The Beverly Hills Cop franchise finally makes its long-awaited return. A staple of the action-comedy genre, Eddie Murphy first donned the leather jacket as Axel Foley in 1984. Since then, the street-smart Detroit cop with a mouth that never stops cracking jokes has been causing some serious trouble in Beverly Hills. From dodging bullets to outsmarting villains, all while charming his way through high society and driving his bosses crazy back home, the series remains an iconic classic of the buddy cop trope.

With four films over four decades, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has certainly left a mark on modern pop culture. Each film has its fair share of strengths, memorable moments, and the evolution of its beloved characters, always elevated by Murphy's inexhaustible charm and energy. However, some entries are far stronger than others; from great highs to surprising lows, each Beverly Hills Cop movie has something to give audiences, even those that are less than stellar.

4 'Beverly Hills Cop III' (1994)

Directed by John Landis

Close

While the franchise’s second movie was explosive, Beverly Hills Cop III is anticlimactic at its worst. The tone shifts right from the start with Inspector Todd’s (Gil Hill) death in the first act, followed by a funeral to set a more somber mood. The movie leans heavily into action and crime-solving but sacrifices the comedic charm that defined the series. It’s a shame, especially with the main setting being an amusement park, practically a goldmine for humor. Axel finds himself in thrilling situations, like a heart-pounding rescue on a Ferris wheel where he jumps from one carriage to another in mid-air. However, this action-oriented focus strips away the cheeky comedic element. The dialogue feels stale, with Axel missing his classic quick wit and crazy, made-up scenarios when talking his way out of tricky situations. When Beverly Hills Cop III does attempt humor, it often falls flat. For instance, the reunion scene with Serge (Bronson Pinchot) at a banquet drags on and loses momentum quickly.

The chemistry between Axel and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) also feels off. The dynamic that was vibrant in the second film seems to have fizzled out, which is probably due to Taggart not being in the film and Rosewood being by Axel’s side only in the final fight. Taggart is absent in Beverly Hills Cop III, and Detective Jon Flint (Héctor Elizondo) steps in but feels more like a forgettable secondary character who doesn’t engage deeply in Axel’s case. On a positive note, Axel’s vendetta against the main villain, Ellis DeWald (Timothy Carhart), feels more authentic, as DeWald is responsible for the murder of Axel’s close superior in a botched shootout. If that doesn’t rile audiences up, then maybe George Martin’s random cameo in the movie might.

Watch on Paramount+

3 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Directed by Martin Brest

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Detroit-based cop Axel drives into Beverly Hills for the first time in his beauty-up blue Chevy Nova, audiences are immediately treated to a montage that screams “Welcome to Beverly Hills!” — luxury retail brands, shiny foreign cars, and people walking their pampered chihuahuas. It paints a vivid picture of the opulent, pristine, and white-dominated world Axel is about to disrupt with his brash, street-smart charm. Being one of the pioneering films in the action-comedy genre, Beverly Hills Cop hadn’t entirely found its footing yet. Right off the bat, the movie dishes out comedy, with Axel sweet-talking his way out of a police arrest in a way only Murphy can.

The blend of action and comedy builds up, giving audiences memorable scenes like Axel’s hilarious, prank-like antic during Taggart and Rosewood’s stakeout and his unceremonious ejection from Victor Maitland’s (Steven Berkoff) office by his henchmen. The plot hinges on the classic conflict of playing by the rules versus working outside the law, which sets up the initial chemistry between John Taggart (John Ashton), Rosewood, and Axel. At first, Taggart and Rosewood are understandably defensive, meaning the characters are boringly stern, strict, and constantly on the edge. But it’s a necessary tension, and Taggart and Rosewood eventually realize that bending the rules is sometimes the only way to catch the bad guys. Beverly Hills Cop hits the ground running, doing everything right to introduce audiences to Axel's new world.

Beverly Hills Cop Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date November 30, 1984 Cast Eddie Murphy , Judge Reinhold , John Ashton , Lisa Eilbacher , Ronny Cox , Steven Berkoff Runtime 105 minutes Writers Danilo Bach , Daniel Petrie Jr.

2 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)

Directed by Mark Molloy

Image via Netflix

It’s been four decades since the first film, and Axel Foley has aged but remains the same wise-cracking, rule-bending detective audiences know and love. Despite nearing retirement age, Axel is still very much active on the force, much to the chagrin of his peers. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F feels both fresh and familiar. Sure, the movie has a sleek, modern appeal, with Beverly Hills now full of smartphone-toting residents and cars that look like high-tech toys, but the charm of the first movie is still there. And shoutout to the fourth film for its nostalgic nods to the original: Axel booking the same hotel, wild high-speed chases, and the showdown in a swanky mission. Axel’s not the only one who’s grown up; his old pals have, too. Murphy’s comedic genius plays a huge role in the success of the franchise, but it’s the relationships Axel maintains that really hit the home run. Taggart and Rosewood have moved on to new ventures, showing some serious character development while still being roped into action.

Their evolution is part of the freshness that makes this new installment exciting while honoring the nostalgia old fans share with the preceding films. Luckily, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F doesn’t rely too much on past glory. Audiences are introduced to fresh faces like Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige) and Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who bring new colors to the film. Unlike the third installment, these new characters are not mere secondary characters; they have background stories and share unique relationships with Axel and the old gang. And the Kevin Bacon of it all. Sure, his character might seem a bit predictable, but Bacon’s talent for masking evil intentions with a good-natured facade makes for a great villain. If that’s not enough to get audiences hyped, just wait for the helicopter chase - it’s pure chaos in the best way possible.

1 'Beverly Hills Cop II' (1987)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Paramount Pictures

If the first movie is at 100, then Beverly Hills Cop II is at 200. Bigger, badder, and bolder, Beverly Hills Cop II is hands down the best movie in the franchise. The main trio of Axel, Rosewood, and Taggart have blossomed, with more characterization that ensures not only Axel stands out. The action-heavy scenes are more seamlessly embedded with hilarity; for instance, only Axel could pull off chasing after a getaway truck in the middle of suburban Beverly Hills with a larger-than-life cement truck. The comedic moments are infused throughout the film, whether in dialogue-heavy exchanges or physical action. Axel’s sleuthing skills are sharper, showcasing him as not just the fast-talking, police cop audiences are first acquainted with, but also as someone highly intelligent. His clever tactics highlight Axel’s evolutions from a slick detective to a calculative master of his craft.

The main trio of Axel, Rosewood, and Taggart have blossomed, with more characterization that ensures not only Axel stands out.

Although some argue that the second installment tries so hard to be edgy compared to the more discreet, low-brow first movie, it’s high time the franchise pulls out all the stops to truly unlock its true potential, be it from the characters or the plot itself. The crime in Beverly Hills Cop II is explosive, quite literally. Unlike the small-time crime of the first movie, this one is filled with all-out bangers. The opening scene alone sets the stage with a mysterious robbery under the guise of the Alphabet crimes, and the action intensifies with each subsequent robbery, building a thrilling momentum that never feels rushed. Coupled with a near-perfect soundtrack, there’s never a dull moment in this high-octane sequel.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: 10 Movies To Watch if You Like 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'