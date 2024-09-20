When you’ve been on the beat as both an Entertainment journalist and a Beverly Hills Crime Reporter during your career, you’re undoubtedly going to walk away with a few good stories. Such is certainly the case for Scott Huver, a longstanding force in the world of entertainment and a former crime reporter in Beverly Hills. On October 1, Huver’s latest title, a captivating collection of stories titled Beverly Hills Noir: Crime, Sin & Scandal in 90210 arrives on shelves. If you’re looking for the ins and outs of some of the titular city’s most notorious cases, Huver’s your guy as he walks readers through a handful of tales centered around law enforcement colliding with celebrities. Blending true-crime with famous movie stars and singers, Beverly Hills Noir is the perfect book for the beautiful crossover of fans.

Through Huver’s recounting, readers will be transported back to the days when the Rat Pack roamed down Sunset Blvd in one of the selections titled “Ring-A-Ding-Ding”, which tells the story of a fight that went down on the dancefloor at the Polo Lounge. The altercation involved a bigshot millionaire who bit off more than he could chew after getting into it with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Going back even further in time, another chapter, titled “There Will Be Blood” centers on the notorious Greystone Mansion where Ned Doheny was murdered by his secretary before the secretary turned the gun on himself. While rumors have long surrounded the murder-suicide, many still think it had ties to the Teapot Dome Scandal of which Doheny’s father was connected.

If a more modern tale is more up your alley, then you’ll love the chapter, “Girl, Interrupted”. While there are a lot of terrific actresses in the movie from which the title nabbed its name, this specific story is about Winona Ryder who, in 2001, was arrested on shoplifting charges. At the time, she told law enforcement that she was simply stepping into the shoes of a character she was preparing to play, although we would later find out that the actress was battling some inner demons.

‘Beverly Hills Noir’ is the Author’s Ode To the City’s Wild Side

In a statement to accompany the announcement of the book’s release, Huver said,

“Beverly Hills Noir is the culmination of 30-year fascination with the darker underbelly of the city known for its wealth and glamour, beginning when I started my journalism career there at a local newspaper. The number of cases I discovered, either through historical research or my own reporting, that could only have happened in Beverly Hills blew me away. Over the years, as my career veered solidly into entertainment reporting, I continued to delve further into their details, and when the pandemic hit I finally found the time to assemble some of my very favorite stories for Beverly Hills Noir. I hope to keep telling even more.”

Beverly Hills Noir arrives on bookshelves on October 1.