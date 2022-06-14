In anticipation of Italian horror director Dario Argento's return to film with Dark Glasses, Film at Lincoln Center and Cinecittà are hosting Beware of Dario Argento: A 20-Film Retrospective. The exhibition will be held from June 17 through June 29 and will feature 20 of the iconic director's feature films, including brand-new restorations and Argento himself appearing for select screenings.

Film at Lincoln Center in New York City is partnering with Italian film studio Cinecittà to bring fans an unforgettable experience and to pay homage to Argento, who is widely regarded as the man who popularized the sub-genre of giallo internationally. In honor of the release of Argento's first feature film in a decade, Dark Glasses, fans will be treated to a look back at 20 of the renowned genre director's past films, including 17 premiering in newly restored 4K versions. Argento will host Q&As for select screenings, including his directorial debut The Bird with the Crystal Plumage and Deep Red, the first film Argento scored with Italian prog-rock band Goblin.

For the span of thirteen nights, Film at Lincoln Center will present fans with an array of Argento's work, ranging from Opera and Phenomena (starring a young Jennifer Connelly), to his acclaimed "Three Mothers Trilogy": Suspiria, Inferno and Mother of Tears. The retrospective will explore the influence of Argento's styles and techniques from the '70s and '80s on the horror genre that earned him the title of "Master of Horror." The lineup will also include the North American premiere of his latest, Dark Glasses, starring Italian actresses Illenia Pastorelli (Blessed Madness) and Asia Argento who starred in xXx opposite Vin Diesel.

RELATED: 'Dark Glasses' Image Reveals Dario Argento's First Film in Over a Decade

Argento is best known for his fever-dream horror Suspiria starring a young Jessica Harper. His films focus on themes of deranged obsession and are well-known for their nightmarish POV sequences and provocative and gory slow motion scenes. With his unique filmmaking, Argento elevated horror to a form of artwork by utilizing wildly lurid color schemes, disorienting cinematography and elaborate musical scores that grate on the viewer's nerves. His films range from mysteries that delve into the all-too real horrors of serial killers to the more fantastical evils of ancient witches. Argento's films are never lacking in stylized violence and trippy, blood-dripping visuals.

Organized by Film at Lincoln Center's Madeline Whittle and Tyler Wilson and Cinecittà's Camilla Cormanni, Paola Ruggiero and Marco Cicala, Beware of Dario Argento will introduce the premiere release of a long-anticipated modern giallo Dark Glasses. The film has been acquired by Shudder and will be available for streaming in the Fall this year.

Check out NYC's Film at Lincoln's sneak peek for Beware of Dario Argento below: