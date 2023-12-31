The Big Picture Dick York's departure from Bewitched was due to failing health caused by a back injury and painkiller addiction.

Despite leaving the show, York's career never fully recovered, and he faced financial struggles and health issues.

York's spirit remained unbroken in the years leading up to his death, as he became an advocate for the homeless and made efforts to help those in need.

For six seasons, Dick York played Darrin Stephens on the hit TV series Bewitched — and then suddenly departed. York would ultimately be replaced by Dick Sargent, who would fill the role of Darrin for Bewitched's final three seasons. Replacing a main character is usually the death knell for a show, so what exactly happened? Did Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) wiggle her nose and trade up for a more handsome husband? Did Endora (Agnes Moorehead) finally snap and do away with him? The real story is just as dramatic and a lot more inspiring.

Bewitched Release Date 1964-00-00 Creator Sol Saks Cast Elizabeth Montgomery , Dick York , Agnes Moorehead , Dick Sargent , David White Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Sci-Fi Seasons 0

What Is ‘Bewitched’ About?

Bewitched was a fantasy sitcom created by Sol Saks. It first graced the small screen on the ABC network on September 17, 1964, and concluded on March 25, 1972. The series was about the Stephens family: Samantha, Darrin, and their cute-as-a-button daughter, Tabitha (Erin Murphy). They're the perfect American picture, except for one tiny detail: Samantha is a powerful witch, and her family a wacky conclave of warlocks and witches. Her mother, Endora, disapproves of her marriage to her mortal husband, and much of the show revolves around her constant meddling. Darrin is a pleasant and somewhat goofy counterpart who insists that the couple live an everyday life. While Samantha endeavors to appease her husband in typical '60s fashion, Darrin almost always becomes the victim of one of Endora's spells, prompting Samantha to intervene with a magical solution, while Darrin is none the wiser.

Bewitched became the number-one sitcom among all three major networks at the time. It was ABC's number-one show, and American families could not get enough. Every Thursday at 9 PM, families from all over the United States of America would tune in and watch the magical hijinks of the Stephens family, which struck a deep chord with its viewers. The changing gender dynamics of the '60s found, in this quaint sitcom, a beautiful metaphor for a man's inability to handle a woman's power. It was a funny and wholesome way of confronting the changing realities of the cultural landscape, and for six years, people watched Dick York and Elizabeth Montgomery dance their magical dance — until one day in 1960, when families tuned in to see their favorite couple only to find that York had been replaced! York had stepped away from the role as a result of failing health due to both injury and addiction, prompting the studio to recast Darrin with Dick Sargent to ride out Bewitched's remaining seasons.

Dick York Was Injured on the Set of 'They Came to Cordura' in 1959

Image via ABC

During the filming of They Came to Cordura, York sustained a life-changing back injury that would propel him into a lifelong addiction to painkillers. In a farewell interview, York recounted the horrible incident that started it all:

"Gary Cooper and I were propelling a handcar carrying several 'wounded' men down [the] railroad track. I was on the bottom stroke of this sort of teeter-totter mechanism that made the handcar run. I was just lifting the handle up as the director yelled 'cut!' and one of the 'wounded' cast members reached up and grabbed the handle. Now, instead of lifting the expected weight, I was suddenly, jarringly, lifting his entire weight off the flatbed – 180 pounds or so. The muscles along the right side of my back tore. They just snapped and let loose. And that was the start of it all: the pain, the painkillers, the addiction, the lost career."

The following year, York was cast in the role of Darrin Stephens, the mortal husband of Samantha Stephens in Bewitched. The show became a hit, winning three Emmy Awards over the years, and while York worked tirelessly, the pain was nearly unbearable. The crew of the show built a slanted wall for him on which the injured actor could lean to relieve some of the pain. But as the years pressed on, his condition worsened into a degenerative spinal condition, and York's reliance on painkillers ultimately developed into an addiction. Over the next few years, he would continue to abuse prescription painkillers. Then, in 1968, on the set of Bewitched, York passed out and required prolonged hospitalization, leaving him unable to continue in the role of Darrin Stephens.

What Happened to Dick York After He Left 'Bewitched'?

Dick York left Bewitched amicably, with the cast and crew rallying around the ailing actor in a touching display of empathy. He made only one public comment about his departure from the series. As reported by biography.com, York told the Sacramento Bee in 1969 that “I just want a chance to do other stage and movie roles.” He never referenced his addiction, instead keeping that part of his life a secret and checking into a hospital. He would remain bedridden for 18 months, in and out of a hazy painkiller-induced stupor. In 1971, York quit painkillers cold turkey, but his absence from the fickle world of television would ensure his career would never fully recover. His economic situation rapidly deteriorated, and he found himself relying on family, odd jobs, and even welfare checks to support himself. The acting jobs were few and far between, and York landed only two roles in the '80s, Simon and Simon and Fantasy Island.

Tragically, by 1986, his three-pack-a-day smoking habit caught up with him, and the beloved actor was diagnosed with emphysema, requiring the use of an oxygen tank to breathe. In 1989, the LA Times reported that York was broke and bedridden while living off a SAG monthly pension of $650. The bank had foreclosed on his home in West Covina and his entire life savings had been spent. He settled with his wife Joan in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he lived with her until his death on February 20, 1992, at age 63.

While the events surrounding York's life seemed to be mired in tragedy, his spirit remained unbroken, telling the LA Times, "I feel wonderful--it’s just my body that’s dying." York went on to become an advocate for the homeless and spent his time calling radio stations and politicians across the United States in order to raise awareness and collect donations. His efforts provided at least 15,000 changes of clothes for people experiencing homelessness that he unearthed from military surplus stock, and also helped the Salvation Army to hand out 5000 cans of orange juice and thousands of pairs of warm leggings to help people through cold winters. There was a certain kind of magic to the man — ironic, given his character's aversion to it — that everyone can aspire to. While York will forever be remembered for his role as Darrin Stephens on Bewitched, his heart and tenacity are the largest parts of his legacy.

Bewitched is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video