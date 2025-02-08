The 1964 sitcom Bewitched has been referenced more times than anyone can count, with nods to the show as recently as the ending credits of the Disney+ series Agatha All Along starring Kathyn Hahn and the near complete spoof of it during WandaVision. In 2005, however, late legendary romantic-comedy writer Nora Ephron (Sleepless in Seattle) directed and penned the script for Bewitched, which is now streaming on Tubi for free. The plot involves an actual witch being roped into a reboot, inside the movie, of the 1964 television series.

The movie starred Nicole Kidman (Babygirl) and Will Ferrell (You're Cordially Invited). Joined by Ferrell and Kidman were Michael Caine, Shirley MacLaine, Kristen Chenoweth, and even Steve Carrell. It was one of those "who isn't in this movie" kind of casting. While the ensemble was stacked, it fell completely flat with audiences and critics alike on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It sports only a 23% critics' score and an only slightly less brutal 28% audience score.

The logline for Bewitched is as follows:

"Thinking he can overshadow an unknown actress in the part, an egocentric actor unknowingly gets a witch cast in an upcoming television remake of the classic show 'Bewitched'."

Is 'Bewitched' Worth Watching?

Despite its painful Rotten Tomatoes score, it's a pretty standard 2000s romantic-comedy with a sprinkle of magical realism. Those wanting to just be along for a ride, or maybe grew up watching the original series starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, will enjoy it. Fans of the original series will also notice that about halfway through the movie, the original theme song plays with lyrics, which not many people realize. Also, the voice may sound like Frank Sinatra, but it's not. The theme song with lyrics was originally sung by Steve Lawrence back in 1964, and that's the version that was used when Jack and Isabel sneak onto the set.

The interplay between Ferrell's over-the-top nearly hyperbolic Jack Wyatt and Kidman's naive but stubborn Isabel Bigalow is outstanding. Is this a cinematic masterpiece? No. Should it be in a Top 5 list for Nora Ephron films? Also, no. But if you take the movie for what it is, especially since you can watch it for free, it's a good time. The stacked cast gives the impression that they're there for the vibes and that's about it. The movie does not take itself seriously and that's part of the magic (no pun intended).

Bewitched is streaming for free on Tubi. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.